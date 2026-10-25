Photos: Hazel Hightower Brings the Society of Explorers and Adventurers to Frontierland at Disneyland
Guests can use a MagicBand+ to pick up a special ticket commemorating the newest member of S.E.A.
Explorers heading west through Frontierland can pick up a new souvenir commemorating the newest member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.).
What's Happening:
- Following extensive teasing and numerous riddles, Disney Parks fans were introduced to the newest member of S.E.A. last week – Hazel Hightower.
- In the story, Hazel Hightower is the daughter of Harrison Hightower III – the eccentric world traveler who owns the Hightower Hotel, which serves as the setting for Tokyo DisneySea's Tower of Terror.
- She was introduced to the world via a fun mystery game that started alongside D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year, and culminated with a big reveal last week as the game seemingly concluded.
- Hazel also made her parks debut in two ways at Disneyland – firstly through an addition at the Tropical Hideaway.
- Here in Frontierland, guests can use a MagicBand+ to obtain a special ticket from Hazel Hightower (don't worry, those without a MagicBand+ can ask a cast member for a ticket) just outside Pioneer Mercantile.
- Guests use a S.E.A.-decorated tap point to receive an Explorer Ticket that includes a message from Hazel.
- This makes use of a set-up introduced for Disneyland's 70th anniversary, where guests would receive similar Frontierland-themed cards.
- Artwork of the Rainbow Ridge Jewel, an item that was part of the puzzle, can be seen at the ticket booth, with Hazel and her father, Harrison, featured.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Indiana Jones Adventure is back open following a six-week refurbishment, and it looks better than ever!
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr celebrated his 95th birthday and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro took the time to honor the beloved figure.
- After the big reveal of the newest S.E.A. member, Disneyland guests can now see her name in a familiar place.
- Construction has finally gone vertical on the new Arthur & Sons restaurant coming to Downtown Disney.
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