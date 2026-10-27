Photos: Check Out the First of Four Magic Key Collectibles Celebrating 25 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland

Yes, that means for weekly visits for each card!

October 26 marked the first day that Disneyland Magic Key holders can get their hands on the 25th anniversary Haunted Mansion Holiday lenticular cards, and we were there to get our hands on ours.

First announced earlier this month, Disneyland Magic Key holders were invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday layover at the Disneyland Resort, with some fun swag in the form of collectible lenticular cards. The cards can be picked up by Magic Key holders over at Disneyana at Disneyland Park, Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure, and the WonderGround Gallery at Downtown Disney.

Magic Key Holders will also receive a special frame for each of their cards that looks remarkably like the hallway featured in the seasonal attraction. That's because each card is a different transforming portrait as seen in The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed holiday experience. The first featured Jack Skellington and his transforming portrait, where flashes of light turn him into Sandy Claws. Don't worry, to see the transformation on the card, all you have to do is tilt it.

The first card debuted on October 26, and will debut each Sunday with the fourth and final card available for pick-up at the aforementioned locations starting on November 16.

All cards are available while supplies last, and the giveaway will conclude on November 21. Magic Key holders will need to be present to get their hands on each card.

To plan your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!