Disneyland Resort Travel Packages Can Now Include San Diego
Extend your Southern California vacation with some time in San Diego.
If you're planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort but would like to spend a bit more time exploring Southern California, doing so is a lot easier, as hotels in San Diego are now available as part of Disneyland Resort travel packages.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that two hotels in the Bayfront area of San Diego are now available to book as part of Disneyland Resort Travel Packages
- Those hotels are:
- SpringHill Suites by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront
- Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront
- Both locations offer complimentary breakfast and access to Harbor & Sky Rooftop Lounge and Bar
- The Bayfront area of San Diego includes some major tourist attractions, like the iconic Gaslamp Quarter.
- While adding San Diego hotels may seem like simply a nice add-on to a Disneyland Resort vacation, there's another reason the hotels may have been added to the vacation packages.
- Both hotels are located near the San Diego Cruise Terminal, which is used by Disney Cruise Line for sailings to Catalina Island and into Mexico.
- Whether you're looking for a place to stay between Disneyland and a Disney Cruise, or just expanding your vacation to avoid having to go home, the simplicity of adding a San Diego stay to a Disneyland Resort vacation will likely be impossible to pass up.
- As always, we recommend MouseFan Travel for all your Disney parks vacation needs.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Transportation around the Disneyland Resort has some new changes on the way.
- A new immersive museum is planned for the nearby Disneyland Resort.
- Here's when Disneyland's famous handmade candy canes will be available at Disneyland this season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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