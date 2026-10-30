Disneyland Resort Travel Packages Can Now Include San Diego

Extend your Southern California vacation with some time in San Diego.

If you're planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort but would like to spend a bit more time exploring Southern California, doing so is a lot easier, as hotels in San Diego are now available as part of Disneyland Resort travel packages.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that two hotels in the Bayfront area of San Diego are now available to book as part of Disneyland Resort Travel Packages
  • Those hotels are:
    • SpringHill Suites by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront
    • Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront
  • Both locations offer complimentary breakfast and access to Harbor & Sky Rooftop Lounge and Bar
  • The Bayfront area of San Diego includes some major tourist attractions, like the iconic Gaslamp Quarter.
  • While adding San Diego hotels may seem like simply a nice add-on to a Disneyland Resort vacation, there's another reason the hotels may have been added to the vacation packages.
  • Both hotels are located near the San Diego Cruise Terminal, which is used by Disney Cruise Line for sailings to Catalina Island and into Mexico.
  • Whether you're looking for a place to stay between Disneyland and a Disney Cruise, or just expanding your vacation to avoid having to go home, the simplicity of adding a San Diego stay to a Disneyland Resort vacation will likely be impossible to pass up.
  • As always, we recommend  MouseFan Travel for all your Disney parks vacation needs.

More Disneyland Resort News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey