Disneyland Resort Travel Packages Can Now Include San Diego

Extend your Southern California vacation with some time in San Diego.

If you're planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort but would like to spend a bit more time exploring Southern California, doing so is a lot easier, as hotels in San Diego are now available as part of Disneyland Resort travel packages.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Travel Company has announced that two hotels in the Bayfront area of San Diego are now available to book as part of Disneyland Resort Travel Packages

Those hotels are: SpringHill Suites by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Downtown/Bayfront

Both locations offer complimentary breakfast and access to Harbor & Sky Rooftop Lounge and Bar

The Bayfront area of San Diego includes some major tourist attractions, like the iconic Gaslamp Quarter.

While adding San Diego hotels may seem like simply a nice add-on to a Disneyland Resort vacation, there's another reason the hotels may have been added to the vacation packages.

Both hotels are located near the San Diego Cruise Terminal, which is used by Disney Cruise Line for sailings to Catalina Island and into Mexico.

Whether you're looking for a place to stay between Disneyland and a Disney Cruise, or just expanding your vacation to avoid having to go home, the simplicity of adding a San Diego stay to a Disneyland Resort vacation will likely be impossible to pass up.

As always, we recommend MouseFan Travel for all your Disney parks vacation needs.

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