Immersive Museum Set to Open Not Far From Disneyland

Immersive experiences are becoming more popular all the time, and there are now a wide variety of options for fans looking for something new and exciting. teamLab, an art collective based in Japan, is one of the unique providers of immersive art in the world, and they're bringing their creativity to Orange County.

What's Happening:

teamLab, the art collective out of Japan that creates immersive museum experiences, has announced plans to open its first permanent museum location in the United States.

That location will be in Anaheim, CA, as part of OCVIBE, the currently under-construction arts, entertainment, and sports district adjacent to the Honda Center.

The teamLab location will be approximately 110,000 square feet and will be purpose-built for the museum.

The location puts the museum a stone's throw from the Disneyland Resort. Tourists visiting the park looking for something else to do would likely be interested in a different sort of immersive experience.

This rendering of the new museum was released, which reveals its approximate location.

Getting from Disneyland to OCVIBE could be very simple if a rumored gondola system ends up being implemented.

teamLab museums are known for blending art, technology, nature, and guest experience. They currently have several permanent locations and temporary exhibits around the world that give us something of a hint of what we're in for.

The first phase of OCVIBE is planned to open in 2027. The teamLab museum is planned for 2030.

What They're Saying:

Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab: "It is with great joy that we announce the opening of teamLab's first major museum in North America, located at OCVIBE in Anaheim. For teamLab, through art, we seek to explore what perception is and what existence is. The artworks change with the presence of people, making them an integral part of the art itself. People immerse themselves with their entire bodies, transcending the boundaries between themselves, the artworks, and the world around them, becoming part of a borderless continuity."

Dan Young, Executive Director of Development at OCVIBE: "From the outset, our vision for OCVIBE has been to create more than a collection of buildings and venues. We're building a connected, vibrant district where architecture, public spaces, art and entertainment come together to create an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts. Bringing teamLab to OCVIBE reflects the importance we've placed on integrating arts and culture into the district's master plan. It adds an entirely new dimension to what people can experience here in Anaheim, while helping establish OCVIBE as a cultural destination for California and the U.S."

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