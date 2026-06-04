Anaheim's Tourism Boom Continues with Record Visitation, Spending and Economic Impact in 2025
26.5 million visitors were welcomed to the city that calls Disneyland home in 2025.
The City of Anaheim set new tourism records in 2025, welcoming a record 26.5 million visitors to destinations such as the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim and Garden Grove, announced that Anaheim set new tourism records in 2025, surpassing previous highs in visitation, visitor spending, and overall economic impact.
- Those visitors generated $6.8 billion in direct spending and contributed to a total economic impact of $10.4 billion across the city, while tourism supported 67,817 jobs throughout Anaheim.
- Visitor activity also generated $970 million in state and local tax revenue, providing the equivalent of $8,940 in tax relief per Anaheim household.
- The city’s continued growth is being fueled by its year-round mix of attractions, entertainment, and events rather than a single destination or peak travel season.
- The results reflect a broader travel trend, with visitors increasingly seeking destinations that offer a steady stream of experiences throughout the year.
- Anaheim’s record-setting 2025 was driven by a year-round lineup of major conventions, including NAMM, Natural Products Expo West, and VidCon, alongside live entertainment and destination experiences. The city continued to see strong demand for meetings and events throughout the year.
- New restaurant openings in the Downtown Disney District helped bring additional energy to the destination.
- Major concerts at Honda Center and a strong start to the Anaheim Ducks season contributed to excitement across the city.
- The momentum is part of Anaheim’s ongoing “Golden Decade,” marked by significant development projects and increasing global visibility.
- Looking ahead, Anaheim is preparing for major international events, including the 2028 Olympic Games.
- Large-scale investments such as OCVIBE, DisneylandForward, and the ongoing transformation of Honda Center are expected to support continued tourism growth in the years to come.
What They're Saying:
- Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim: “Anaheim has become a destination defined by year-round energy and a convergence of experiences. Travelers are increasingly seeking destinations where something is always happening. From sports and conventions to concerts, culinary experiences, and Disney, Anaheim delivers that blend every day of the year. Disneyland Resort alone welcomes attendance comparable to hosting a Super Bowl every single day, underscoring the scale and impact tourism has across our city.”
More Disneyland Resort News:
- More details have been revealed, showcasing all the fun of Disney On The Yard Presents: Yardfest 2026 at Downtown Disney later this month.
- Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian ice brand Happy Ice is coming to Downtown Disney.
- World of Color – ONE will be returning to Disney California Adventure for a limited time this fall.
- "Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party" will transform the streets of Disney California Adventure into a supernatural celebration during Oogie Boogie Bash.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com