Happy Ice Brings Philadelphia Italian Ice to Downtown Disney

Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian ice brand Happy Ice is coming to Downtown Disney.

What's Happening:

Happy Ice is set to open a vibrant new cart at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort later this month, serving up handcrafted frozen desserts.

Founded by Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell in 2017 as a single food truck cruising the streets of LA, Happy Ice has grown into a cultural phenomenon known for its fruit-forward flavors, colorful atmosphere, and loyal fanbase.

In fact, Happy Ice previously had a food truck on site at Downtown Disney in February 2025 for Black History Month.

The new Downtown Disney location will debut Happy Ice’s first fully all-natural menu, featuring handcrafted Philadelphia water ice made with real fruit, pure cane sugar, and premium ingredients, free from high-fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.

Guests will also be introduced to JOY-LATI, a new layered dessert featuring Italian ice, vanilla sweet cream, sauces, fresh fruit, and nostalgic flavors such as Banana Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake.