Happy Ice Brings Philadelphia Italian Ice to Downtown Disney
After previously appearing at Downtown Disney with a food truck, Happy Ice is getting a dedicated cart this month!
Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian ice brand Happy Ice is coming to Downtown Disney.
What's Happening:
- Happy Ice is set to open a vibrant new cart at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort later this month, serving up handcrafted frozen desserts.
- Founded by Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell in 2017 as a single food truck cruising the streets of LA, Happy Ice has grown into a cultural phenomenon known for its fruit-forward flavors, colorful atmosphere, and loyal fanbase.
- In fact, Happy Ice previously had a food truck on site at Downtown Disney in February 2025 for Black History Month.
- The new Downtown Disney location will debut Happy Ice’s first fully all-natural menu, featuring handcrafted Philadelphia water ice made with real fruit, pure cane sugar, and premium ingredients, free from high-fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.
- Guests will also be introduced to JOY-LATI, a new layered dessert featuring Italian ice, vanilla sweet cream, sauces, fresh fruit, and nostalgic flavors such as Banana Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake.
- The menu will also feature new specialty flavors, including Berry Bonanza and Cloud 9, along with fruit-based sauces and monthly rotating exclusives.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Free Movie Nights are returning to Downtown Disney this fall for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- World of Color – ONE will be returning to Disney California Adventure for a limited time this fall.
- "Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party" will transform the streets of Disney California Adventure into a supernatural celebration during Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Toy Story 5 star Mykal-Michelle Harris recently explored the ever-changing gallery at the Pixar Place Hotel to check out artwork featuring her character from the upcoming movie.
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