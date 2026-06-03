Happy Ice Brings Philadelphia Italian Ice to Downtown Disney

After previously appearing at Downtown Disney with a food truck, Happy Ice is getting a dedicated cart this month!

Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian ice brand Happy Ice is coming to Downtown Disney.

What's Happening:

  • Happy Ice is set to open a vibrant new cart at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort later this month, serving up handcrafted frozen desserts.
  • Founded by Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell in 2017 as a single food truck cruising the streets of LA, Happy Ice has grown into a cultural phenomenon known for its fruit-forward flavors, colorful atmosphere, and loyal fanbase.
  • In fact, Happy Ice previously had a food truck on site at Downtown Disney in February 2025 for Black History Month.
  • The new Downtown Disney location will debut Happy Ice’s first fully all-natural menu, featuring handcrafted Philadelphia water ice made with real fruit, pure cane sugar, and premium ingredients, free from high-fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.
  • Guests will also be introduced to JOY-LATI, a new layered dessert featuring Italian ice, vanilla sweet cream, sauces, fresh fruit, and nostalgic flavors such as Banana Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake.
  • The menu will also feature new specialty flavors, including Berry Bonanza and Cloud 9, along with fruit-based sauces and monthly rotating exclusives.

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