Grab Your Popcorn: Movie Nights at Downtown Disney Returns for Halloween 2026
What movie do you hope makes this year's lineup?
Last year, Downtown Disney debuted free movie nights for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, and the offering is set to return again in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Time is one of the best times to visit the Disneyland Resort!
- With tons of special entertainment, ride overlays, and the fan-favorite Oogie Boogie Bash (tickets go on sale soon for both Magic Key and regular guests), there’s plenty of fun for the whole family.
- However, the fun isn’t contained to just the parks!
- Over in the newly added West Side area of Downtown Disney, a new and free movie night debuted last year at the Disney LIVE! stage.
- Movie Nights at Downtown Disney is returning for 2026 for some Halloween fun in both September and October.
- Sponsored by Honda, fans can check out some of their favorite spooky season favorites.
- While this year’s movie lineup has yet to be announced, last year included hits like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- You’ll catch Movie Nights at Downtown Disney every Wednesday from September 9th through October 28th.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- New "Disneyland Handcrafted" Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Explores How Construction Audio Was Recreated
- Ariel’s Undersea Anniversary: Celebrate the 15 Year History of Disney California Adventure’s Controversial “The Little Mermaid” Attraction
- Disneyland Resort Reveals Full Ticket On Sale Info for Oogie Boogie Bash 2026
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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