Disneyland Resort Makes More Transportation Changes as Part of Ongoing Construction
More changes are coming to Disneyland's transportation system.
The entrance to Disneyland Resort is undergoing some big changes, and while it will still be some time before we see big differences, the ongoing work is causing a number of small changes for guests visiting the resort.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has updated some details when it comes to pick-up and drop-off at different parts of the resort.
- While Disneyland Resort's own shuttle buses remain in the East Esplanade area, at least for the time being, 3rd-party shuttles and Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotel Shuttles will be moving their pick-up and drop-off locations to the new Downtown Disney District Shuttle Area located near the Lululemon store. This will reportedly begin November 2.
- This will put guests using those shuttles further away from the parks, requiring them to travel through Downtown Disney to get to and from the gates. Guests should leave extra time to account for the added distance.
- While a lot of details regarding the new Disneyland Resort Esplanade are still unknown, concept art indicates the entire transportation hub will be radically transformed, so this is just one change of many that are to come.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Bountiful Brews will open at Disney California Adventure in November.
- Disneyland's attendance numbers crept up on Magic Kingdom in 2025.
- Here's when Disneyland's hand-made candy canes will be available this season.