Disneyland Unveils New Concept Artwork and Menu Items for Bountiful Valley Brews
The kiosk will officially open next month.
Disneyland has shared new concept artwork and a first look at menu items of Disney California Adventure’s Bountiful Valley Brews.
What’s Happening:
- Disney California Adventure’s Bountiful Valley Brews is almost here, and Disney has shared a new look at the park’s newest dining kiosk.
- Located in the old Radiator Springs Racers FastPass distribution area between Avengers Campus and Buena Vista Street, fans will be able to enjoy tons of new drinks and snacks when it opens this November.
- Disney has shared a new piece of concept artwork for the kiosk, showing off the rustic brewery-inspired appearance.
- Fans will be able to utilize mobile order as well as a new seating area for Bountiful Valley Brews.
- Additionally, Disney shared a first look at several items coming to the stand.
- The first is the Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll, which comes served with pesto dipping sauce.
- Walt Disney World has had highly popular Spring Roll snacks for years now, and it is great to see Disneyland get a similar treat.
- The whole family can also enjoy the non-alcoholic Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher.
- Combining pomegranate and lime juices topped with blueberry foam and fresh berries, this is sure to be a refreshing treat on a hot Southern California day.
- The menu will also include:
- Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini: Vodka with pomegranate and lime juices and blueberry foam.
- Strawberry-Mango Margarita: Tequila with strawberry, mango, orange and lime juices, served with a chile-lime rim.
- Southern Whiskey Peach Tea: Whiskey with peach black tea, garnished with a peach gummy ring.
- Bountiful Valley Cocktail Flight: Includes the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, Strawberry-Mango Margarita and Southern Whiskey Peach Tea.
- Select Craft Beers
- Select Micheladas
- Check out Bountiful Valley Brews this November.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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