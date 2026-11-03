New 2027 Disneyland Hotel Offer: Save Up to 20% on Winter Stays

Plus, Disney Visa cardholders can access bigger savings on select rooms during the same travel dates.

Save big, and stay steps from the magic! Winter just got a whole lot more magical and more affordable thanks to a brand-new offer that is bringing savings to your next resort stay.

What's Happening:

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to plan your next Disneyland Resort vacation, this might be it. On select nights from January 4 through February 25, 2027, guests can save up to 20% on select stays at Disneyland Resort hotels.

Specifically, savings can be applied to stays taking place from Sunday through Thursday nights, subject to availability and restrictions.

This offer is available at all of the Disneyland Resort hotels, including: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

Those with a Disney Visa card can enjoy even more savings – up to 30% off select room types – during the same dates on Sunday through Thursday nights.

This offer gives guests savings of up to 25% on standard rooms and up to 30% on premium and concierge rooms at the same four hotels.

Both offers are available to book through February 17, 2027, and travel must be completed by February 26, 2027.

If you're looking to make use of this offer, or any other available offers, we recommend contacting our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.

A similar offer is also available for guests looking to travel to the Disneyland Resort during the holiday season.

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