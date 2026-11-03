New 2027 Disneyland Hotel Offer: Save Up to 20% on Winter Stays
Plus, Disney Visa cardholders can access bigger savings on select rooms during the same travel dates.
Save big, and stay steps from the magic! Winter just got a whole lot more magical and more affordable thanks to a brand-new offer that is bringing savings to your next resort stay.
What's Happening:
- If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to plan your next Disneyland Resort vacation, this might be it. On select nights from January 4 through February 25, 2027, guests can save up to 20% on select stays at Disneyland Resort hotels.
- Specifically, savings can be applied to stays taking place from Sunday through Thursday nights, subject to availability and restrictions.
- This offer is available at all of the Disneyland Resort hotels, including:
- Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Disneyland Hotel
- The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
- Pixar Place Hotel
- Those with a Disney Visa card can enjoy even more savings – up to 30% off select room types – during the same dates on Sunday through Thursday nights.
- This offer gives guests savings of up to 25% on standard rooms and up to 30% on premium and concierge rooms at the same four hotels.
- Both offers are available to book through February 17, 2027, and travel must be completed by February 26, 2027.
- If you're looking to make use of this offer, or any other available offers, we recommend contacting our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
- A similar offer is also available for guests looking to travel to the Disneyland Resort during the holiday season.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Two hotels in the Bayfront area of San Diego are now available to book as part of Disneyland Resort Travel Packages.
- Certain shuttle pick-up and drop-off locations are shifting over to Downtown Disney as construction ramps up on the Eastern Gateway.
- Get ready to take a trip down Candy Cane Lane, as the Disneyland Resort has revealed the distribution dates for their ever-popular hand-made candy canes.
- Disneyland has shared new concept artwork and a first look at menu items of Disney California Adventure’s Bountiful Valley Brews.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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