It Was "Mint to Be!" Starbucks New Winter Collection Comes to Disney Store

Your holidays just got a little bit sweeter!

We’re officially living in the holiday season, which means it’s time to clear some space in your home for festive merchandise! Starbucks recently launched its Mint to Be collection at the Parks, and now, it’s available at Disney Store.

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What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you’re a Disney and Starbucks fan. The beloved beverage chain is getting ready for a season of joy, wonder, coffee, and Disney magic.

Debuting first at Disney Parks, Starbucks’ new Mint to Be collection is as sweet as you’d imagine, and makes the perfect addition to your kitchen. Or wherever you prefer to consume your favorite holiday beverage.

The collection is an adorable palette of mint green and peppermint pink, accented with such icons as: Starbucks Mermaid Red Cups Christmas Trees Fantasyland Castle Mickey Ears

Along with the charming logos, the collection features a flowing ribbon with the phrase, “Mint to be at the Merriest Place on Earth.”

Guests can shop the range of products like tumblers, totes, and cup sleeves in this festive holiday series.

The Starbucks Mint to Be Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $54.99.

Disneyland Holiday Starbucks® Surprise Silicone Straw Topper | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Holiday Starbucks® Surprise Silicone Straw Topper | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Holiday 24 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Disneyland Holiday 24 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon ''Mint to Be at the Merriest Place on Earth'' 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon ''Mint to be at the Merriest Place on Earth'' 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Starbucks® Holiday Mug – Disneyland | Disney Store

Starbucks® Holiday Mug – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Starbucks® Fabric Cup Sleeve – Disneyland | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Starbucks® Fabric Cup Sleeve – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Starbucks® Disney Parks Holiday Canvas Tote Bag with Reusable Hot Cup Lid Stopper | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

25% Off Sitewide with Code: DISNEYPAL

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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