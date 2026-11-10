Napa Rose Introduces New À La Carte Menu With Seasonal Fall Dishes

Explore the new culinary offerings at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa's signature restaurant.

Guests dining at Napa Rose can now enjoy exactly what they want when exploring the award-winning restaurant's culinary offerings. Located inside Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort, the signature dining destination has introduced a new à la carte menu for its main dining room, joining the restaurant's existing prix fixe experience.

What’s Happening:

With seasonality at the heart of Napa Rose's culinary philosophy, the Fall 2026 menu features an assortment of dishes highlighting autumn ingredients, fresh seafood, premium meats, and creative presentations. The new à la carte option allows guests to build their own culinary journey by selecting individual courses rather than committing to the prix fixe menu.

The first course selections include Diver Scallop with red grapes and applewood-smoked bacon emulsion, an Autumn Pear and Goat Cheese Tart with tangerine and local honey, and an Apple and Endive dish featuring white cheddar, pecan, and tangerine-cider vinaigrette.

For the second course, diners can choose from Olive Oil-Poached Red Snapper with potato confit and golden pepper romesco, Truffle Potato Gnocchi with delicata squash and wild foraged mushrooms, or Orvia Duck "Crisp Cannolo" served with citrus-mascarpone, fig, and apricot.

Entrée options continue the seasonal theme with a Hazelnut-Crusted Kurobuta Pork Loin accompanied by quince and braised Belgian endive, as well as Sustainable Fish of the Day with charred cabbage, cashews, mint, and pomegranate. Other selections include Creekstone Farms Filet Mignon with braised short rib and root vegetable velouté, an Oak-Roasted Poblano "Chili Relleno" filled with mozzarella and lentils, and Saddle of Colorado Lamb served with butternut squash and Medjool date mole.

For an additional tableside experience, guests can choose between a 32-ounce Black Angus Prime Tomahawk Ribeye, served with chimichurri roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, and mushroom-Bordelaise sauce, or Roasted Whole Mediterranean Sea Bream accompanied by green Thai curry.

No menu would be complete without dessert, and Napa Rose has three selections to finish the meal. The Apple Orchard features brown butter croissant and cold-smoked vanilla ice cream, while the Heirloom Pumpkin combines fromage blanc crémeux with molasses crumble. Chocolate lovers can opt for the Valrhona Chocolate Bar with hazelnut praline.

Beyond the main dining room, guests looking for a more spontaneous visit can also explore the seasonal offerings at the Napa Rose Bar and Lounge. Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged, subject to availability, with a separate à la carte food menu, signature cocktails, and selections from the restaurant's extensive wine list and whiskey library.

The bar and lounge menu offers a variety of smaller plates and heartier dishes, including Berkel-Sliced Charcuterie featuring Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico, capocollo, duck pâté, and Idiazabal fondue. Other starters include Creekstone "Prime" Beef Carpaccio with warm cassava and pickled shallots, Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Tataki with avocado velvet and cashew-chili crunch, Baked Salt Spring Mussels with nduja butter and finger lime, and Yukon Potato Royale featuring scallop and lobster mousse.

For something more substantial, guests can try the signature Laughing Tiger, featuring tamari-glazed prime beef, a crispy shrimp fritter, and green papaya salad. Additional selections include a Burgundy Truffle Orvia Duck Melt with onion confit and Comté cheese, Ravioles du Dauphiné with fairytale pumpkin and foraged mushrooms, and Roasted Heirloom Half Chicken with Spanish red Fresno chili mojo and blood orange.

The bar and lounge menu also includes the 32-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, served with chimichurri roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, and mushroom-Bordelaise sauce, making it a shareable option for guests dining with friends.

Dessert offerings at the bar and lounge include Pecan Noir Caramelized Biscuit Praline with Guanaja chocolate ganache, alongside the Heirloom Pumpkin dessert and Valrhona Chocolate Bar with hazelnut praline, also featured on the main dining room menu.

With its new à la carte selections and seasonal dishes, Napa Rose is giving Disneyland Resort guests another way to experience its award-winning culinary offerings, whether planning a full dining experience or stopping by the bar and lounge for a more casual visit.

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