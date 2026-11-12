Disney+ to Stream The Game Awards 2026 Live for the First Time

Fans can enjoy exclusive premieres and musical performances as the event streams live from Los Angeles.

For the first time, The Game Awards, one of the video game industry’s most anticipated events, will stream live on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Disney+ will stream The Game Awards 2026 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The event will showcase prestigious awards, world premiere game announcements, and live musical performances.

The Game Awards can also be viewed in select international markets via Disney+.

Fans are invited to vote for their favorite games once nominations are available on the official Game Awards website.

The broadcast continues Disney's growing engagement with gaming, alongside titles like Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation and an upcoming Death Stranding anime series.

While this is the first year Disney has streamed the event, the company is no stranger to it – having previously won awards, while the last three years, different Muppets made appearances during the ceremony.

What They're Saying:

Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer: "We are thrilled to bring The Game Awards to Disney+ audiences worldwide, expanding our reach and engaging more fans than ever."

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