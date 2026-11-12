Disney+ to Stream The Game Awards 2026 Live for the First Time

Fans can enjoy exclusive premieres and musical performances as the event streams live from Los Angeles.
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For the first time, The Game Awards, one of the video game industry’s most anticipated events, will stream live on Disney+.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ will stream The Game Awards 2026 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
  • The event will showcase prestigious awards, world premiere game announcements, and live musical performances.
  • The Game Awards can also be viewed in select international markets via Disney+.
  • Fans are invited to vote for their favorite games once nominations are available on the official Game Awards website.
  • The broadcast continues Disney's growing engagement with gaming, alongside titles like Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation and an upcoming Death Stranding anime series.
  • While this is the first year Disney has streamed the event, the company is no stranger to it – having previously won awards, while the last three years, different Muppets made appearances during the ceremony.

What They're Saying:

  • Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer: "We are thrilled to bring The Game Awards to Disney+ audiences worldwide, expanding our reach and engaging more fans than ever."

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