Hideo Kojima Announces Animated Series "Death Stranding Isolations" Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ in 2027
Legendary game creator partners with Disney+ to bring a new, hand-drawn 2D animated story to the world of Death Stranding.
Legendary game creator Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at the Disney+ Originals Preview event to officially announce that an all-new animated series, Death Stranding Isolations (Working Title), is coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2027!
What’s Happening:
- The announcement was made in front of a packed auditorium at the Disney+ Originals Preview, held at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
- Hideo Kojima, executive producer, and Takayuki Sano, the series' director, appeared on stage to confirm that their first partnership with a global streaming platform will be with Disney+ for this major franchise expansion.
- The series, titled Death Stranding Isolations (Working Title), will be an animated series set to stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2027.
- The video game, Death Stranding, was first released in 2019 and has since captivated over 20 million players worldwide. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, launched recently on PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.
- New concept art for the series, created by Ilya Kuvshinov—who previously served as character designer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045—was also revealed during the announcement.
- Death Stranding Isolations (Working Title) is being brought to life by some of Japan’s top animation talent at E&H production and will be told using a traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation style.
What They're Saying:
- Synopsis: "Once, there was an explosion... Lonesome souls of the dead manifest in the physical world, reaching in search of the living. However, the connection they create triggers a massive explosion that eradicates anything of this world—a phenomenon referred to as the Death Stranding. These events wipe out nations as well as civilization itself. People who remain are now isolated, withdrawn, and without connections. As humanity stands at the brink a legendary porter set out to transport both cargo and wishes of its senders, reconnecting people in the hope that they might still be saved. Based on the video game born out of the mind of legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima, comes a new animation series headed by Japan’s up-and-coming animation studio E&H production. Helmed by E&H’s Takayuki Sano, it follows in the footsteps of the original in spirit and ideas and depict the world of Death Stranding through a bold and yet subtle touch and top-class hand-drawn animation. Somewhere in North America, just as Sam Bridges walks through the continent in order to save America, the someones are also trying to deal with their isolation in their own way. An old man trying to realize salvation through ways outside of the connection advocated by Bridges. A female warrior who tries to kickstart a world of constant fighting. A boy with a grudge against Bridges. A girl who embraces loneliness. On the precipice of the end of humanity and the world, their fates and hopes converge, as another story of Death Stranding begins. And now, comes another explosion..."
- Hideo Kojima, Executive Producer: “I grew up loving Japanese anime, and it has shaped my worldview. I’ve always been a fan of Disney, since I was small, and I was glad that they showed my documentary on the platform. When they approached me, I decided to work with them.”
The Creative Team:
- Executive Producer: Hideo Kojima
- Director: Takayuki Sano
- Original Character Design: Ilya Kuvshinov
- Animation Production: E&H production
About the Franchise:
- The Disney+ announcement of Death Stranding Isolations (Working Title) represents the latest, and perhaps most ambitious, step in legendary game creator Hideo Kojima’s strategy to transform the Death Stranding franchise into a global transmedia powerhouse.
- The reveal, which comes on the heels of the successful launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025, solidifies Kojima’s commitment to extending the universe’s unique blend of sci-fi horror, philosophical depth, and emotional storytelling to a massive audience beyond the 20 million players who have experienced the original game since 2019.
- This is not the only animation project underway. Earlier in September 2025, Kojima Productions announced the feature film Death Stranding: Mosquito (Working Title), in development with Line Works studio (formerly Line Friends).
- Mosquito promises a visually experimental, horror-tinged take on the IP, introducing a mysterious protagonist wearing a living, inky mask, signaling Kojima’s intent to explore the IP's themes of otherworldly entities and human fragility through standalone vignettes.
