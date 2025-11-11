The Jonas Brothers Are Already Making Every Day Feel Like Christmas at the "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" Premiere in NYC

"A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" is feelin' like the first thing on NYC's wishlist!

It was a night of holiday cheer and a whole lot of Jonas! The Jonas Brothers and a glittering lineup of celebrity guests gathered in New York City to celebrate the world premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.









What’s Happening:

The festive A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premiere event lit up the New York City Center before continuing with a merry afterparty at The Plaza Hotel, complete with cocktails, carols, and even a visit from Santa himself.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas hit the red carpet alongside co-stars Chloe Bennet, Laverne Cox, Randall Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Mattias Ferrell.

The premiere drew a star-studded guest list, including Milo Manheim, Susan Kelechi Watson, Adrienne Warren, and members of the Jonas family.

Following the screening, guests made their way to The Plaza Hotel, where holiday magic was in full swing. From festive décor to live entertainment, it was the ultimate Christmas celebration in true Jonas style.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie officially arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, November 14 at 12:00 a.m. PDT.

About A Very Jonas Christmas Movie:

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas star as themselves, facing a series of holiday hijinks as they race from London to New York to make it home for Christmas.

The film also stars Chloe Bennet, Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrea Martin, Kenny G, Justin Tranter, Randall Park, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa.

The Jonas family makes special cameo appearances, adding even more heart to this festive family affair.

Produced by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love, Simon; This Is Us), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan, the film is directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady; This Is Us) and features original music by GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter.

More Disney+ News: