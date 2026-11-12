New Star Wars Documentary "The Hero Awakens" Set to Debut on Disney+

2027 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, and by extension, the entire franchise. Lucasfilm is planning a year-long celebration of the galaxy far, far away, including a fresh look at the movie that started it all.

What's Happening:

Lucasfilm has announced a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

Among the things that were revealed is a brand new documentary film about the creation of the original movie that will debut on Disney+, titled The Hero Awakens.

The documentary will be directed by R.J. Cutler, known for his work in documentary filmmaking.

Cutler previously directed Elton John: Never Too Late for Disney+, and is also helming the announced documentary on the life and career of Julie Andrews.

What makes The Hero Awakens special is that it will include "exclusive" archival footage and audio captured during the production of the first Star Wars film, providing fans an unprecedented look at the series' roots.

Considering the amount of documentary and behind-the-scenes content that we have seen over the last 50 years, it's almost hard to believe there's anything new still out there, but for Star Wars fans who want to see it all, this will make The Hero Awakens must-see material.

The premiere date of May 4, known to fans as Star Wars Day, celebrates the franchise's enduring legacy.

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