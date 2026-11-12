Star Wars Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Year of Film Releases, Concerts, and More

As the Star Wars saga prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027, Lucasfilm and Disney have announced an exciting lineup of events and merchandise that are sure to captivate fans worldwide. The 50th anniversary of Star Wars is set to be celebrated all year long, and it will be a year filled with quite a lot.

What's Happening:

This morning, Lucasfilm has announced a series of events, releases, and merchandise that will all arrive in 2027 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

The marquee event has to be the theatrical re-release of the original 1977 version of Star Wars, which will open February 19.

Previously announced as available in 70mm IMAX, the film will also screen in Digital IMAX, 4DX, 35mm, and D-BOX formats.

The other major theatrical release will be Star Wars: Starfighter on May 28, 2027. The film stars Ryan Gosling and is directed by Shawn Levy.

Star Wars: The Experience opens at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February. The interactive exhibition will take fans through the history of Star Wars. Tickets are now on sale.

For fans who actually prefer the Special Edition of Star Wars, a special version of that film will be screened at Cosm in Shared Reality at locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles. Details will follow.

Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga will take place at the Hollywood Bowl April 2-3, with Anthony Daniels hosting the evening of music from the incomparable John Williams.

On May the 4th, a new documentary film, The Hero Awakens, will debut on Disney+. The brand new film will follow the creation of Star Wars, including exclusive archival audio and video captured during the film's production.

Star Wars Celebration, taking place April 1-4, is already sold out, but the show will certainly provide even more news about the future of the 50-year-old franchise.

A host of new products will be available from Disney Consumer Products, including new figures from Hasbro, LEGO, and more.