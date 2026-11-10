The Wild Saga of the "Missing" Phantom Menace Vending Machine has Reached its Conclusion

The circle is now complete.
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Star Wars has been home to some iconic stories. The stories of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are modern mythology. However, until we get a new trilogy, there may be no modern Star Wars story quite as engrossing as that of a "missing" vending machine.

What's Happening:

  • For more than two decades, a Pepsi vending machine promoting the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace sat outside of a firehouse in Pittsburgh, PA.
  • The vending machine's age had made it something of a local landmark, with people visiting the aged machine like a tourist attraction.
  • Back in August, however, things got strange when the vending machine disappeared, replaced by another machine with an artistic rendering of the original display.
  • Following the disappearance, it became clear what had happened. Braeden Days, a man with over 1 million followers on TikTok, had (with permission) taken the machine. It went on something of a tour of the U.S., ultimately appearing outside the newly opened Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
  • Days promised that the machine would return home after being refurbished.
  • In a new post from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, it has been confirmed that the machine is back, looking great, and fully stocked.

  • It's a pretty impressive ride for a simple vending machine.

More Star Wars News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey