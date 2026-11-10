The Wild Saga of the "Missing" Phantom Menace Vending Machine has Reached its Conclusion
The circle is now complete.
Star Wars has been home to some iconic stories. The stories of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are modern mythology. However, until we get a new trilogy, there may be no modern Star Wars story quite as engrossing as that of a "missing" vending machine.
What's Happening:
- For more than two decades, a Pepsi vending machine promoting the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace sat outside of a firehouse in Pittsburgh, PA.
- The vending machine's age had made it something of a local landmark, with people visiting the aged machine like a tourist attraction.
- Back in August, however, things got strange when the vending machine disappeared, replaced by another machine with an artistic rendering of the original display.
- Following the disappearance, it became clear what had happened. Braeden Days, a man with over 1 million followers on TikTok, had (with permission) taken the machine. It went on something of a tour of the U.S., ultimately appearing outside the newly opened Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
- Days promised that the machine would return home after being refurbished.
- In a new post from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, it has been confirmed that the machine is back, looking great, and fully stocked.
- It's a pretty impressive ride for a simple vending machine.
More Star Wars News:
- Lucasfilm recently discussed Star Wars animation at Lightbox Expo.
- The Simpsons recently poked some fun at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
- Star Wars is receiving some blame for a major video game studio closure.