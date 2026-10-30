Is it Star Wars' Fault That Popular Video Game Studio BioWare was Shut Down?

A lot of video game fans are very upset right now following the announced closure of game developer BioWare by its parent company, Electronic Arts. Considering the studio's track record of popular game franchises, including the fantasy RPG Dragon Age and the sci-fi-focused Mass Effect, gamers are frustrated they won't see more, and a new report claims much of the blame for it all going away falls on ... Star Wars?

What's Happening:

Last week, game publisher Electronic Arts announced the complete closure of its studio, BioWare, which included the cancelation of the next game in the studio's popular Mass Effect series.

A specific reason for the closure was not clear, but a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier indicates that EA's deal to develop Star Wars games actually played a significant part.

Recent reports have indicated that Disney and Lucasfilm are seriously interested in making a new game in the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, which is published by EA.

This led EA to a point where it needed to choose between investing in either Star Wars: Battlefront or Mass Effect 5. Both games would be action-heavy science fiction titles that would have hefty development costs.

Ultimately, Star Wars: Battlefront was chosen due to it being seen as having the highest upside from a sales perspective.

Earlier this year, EA was purchased in a $55 billion leveraged buyout led by Saudi Arabia's investment fund. EA is now dealing with $18 billion in debt it needs to get out from under. It seems the feeling at EA was that it couldn't afford to invest in both games, and once the decision was made not to focus on Mass Effect 5, there was no longer a reason for the studio to remain open.

BioWare has its own Star Wars relationship, as the studio was responsible for developing the Knights of the Old Republic RPG.

Development on Star Wars: Battlefront 3 hasn't actually begun yet, according to the report, but it seems clear that the game will be a priority going forward.

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