These Vintage Star Wars Halloween Costumes are Incredible (and a Little Creepy)

The Halloween costume is serious business for a lot of people. Many will put significant work into either buying all the right pieces to put a special outfit together or even making different pieces to get everything right. I don't really remember that being a thing when I was a kid. Instead, it was cheap off-the-rack plastic costumes, and Lucasfilm/ILM just gave me a blast from the past with these incredible, if not a little terrifying, costumes.

What's Happening:

A fun Instagram post from Lucasfilm's Matt Martin reveals the Halloween display currently at the Lucasfilm/ILM office. It's classic Star Wars Halloween costumes.

If you're a Star Wars fan of a certain age and you were going trick-or-treating in the late 1970s or early 1980s, you likely remember seeing these, if not wearing them.

They weren't exactly highly detailed; I'm still not sure why a kid pretending to be Chewbacca would have a picture of Chewbacca on his chest, but there is something cute about them all.

Of course, there's also something a little unsettling considering they all have very large vacant eyes.

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