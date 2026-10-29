These Vintage Star Wars Halloween Costumes are Incredible (and a Little Creepy)

Did you have one of these?
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The Halloween costume is serious business for a lot of people. Many will put significant work into either buying all the right pieces to put a special outfit together or even making different pieces to get everything right. I don't really remember that being a thing when I was a kid. Instead, it was cheap off-the-rack plastic costumes, and Lucasfilm/ILM just gave me a blast from the past with these incredible, if not a little terrifying, costumes.

What's Happening:

  • A fun Instagram post from Lucasfilm's Matt Martin reveals the Halloween display currently at the Lucasfilm/ILM office. It's classic Star Wars Halloween costumes.
  • If you're a Star Wars fan of a certain age and you were going trick-or-treating in the late 1970s or early 1980s, you likely remember seeing these, if not wearing them.
  • They weren't exactly highly detailed; I'm still not sure why a kid pretending to be Chewbacca would have a picture of Chewbacca on his chest, but there is something cute about them all.
  • Of course, there's also something a little unsettling considering they all have very large vacant eyes.

More Lucasfilm News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey