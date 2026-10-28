Former Lucasfilm Chief Kathleen Kennedy Has Found Her Next Gig

Earlier this year, Kathleen Kennedy officially stepped down as the head of Lucasfilm, a position she had held since Disney bought the company in 2012. While the 73-year-old producer certainly could have walked away from the industry, it appears she's not quite done with the entertainment industry yet, as she has officially taken on a new role for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

What's Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Kathleen Kennedy has officially taken over the role of head of ceremonies and content for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the role, Kennedy will lead the team responsible for the opening and closing ceremonies for both games.

Previously, the job had been held by another former Disney executive, Peter Rice.

Rice was just hired as the new chief content officer at Netflix, leading many to wonder if he would have the time to do both jobs.

Rice isn't leaving LA28 entirely, as he will remain an executive producer.

Kennedy follows in the footsteps of many entertainment greats, including Walt Disney himself, who headed the Pageantry Committee for the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley, making him the producer of the opening and closing ceremonies, just as Kennedy is now.

The 2028 Summer Olympic Opening Ceremonies are set for July 14, 2028. The closing ceremonies will take place July 30, 2028. The Paralympic Games will open August 15, 2028, and close August 27, 2028.

What They're Saying:

LA28 Chairperson and president Casey Wasserman: " Kathleen is a legend. She is one of Hollywood’s all-time greats, with a rare gift for storytelling. When the stars align to focus the world’s attention on Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I can’t think of anyone better to conjure the magic of Hollywood than Kathleen.”

Kathleen is a legend. She is one of Hollywood’s all-time greats, with a rare gift for storytelling. When the stars align to focus the world’s attention on Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I can’t think of anyone better to conjure the magic of Hollywood than Kathleen.” Kathleen Kennedy: "The Olympics have been a touchstone in my life. My husband, Frank Marshall, and I have attended virtually every games since Los Angeles in 1984, and sport remains one of the great unifying experiences we share. Peter Rice has laid a terrific foundation, and I can’t wait to get to work with Ben Winston, our creative director, and the whole LA28 team. These games are rooted in Los Angeles, but with events from Oklahoma City to LA28’s six incredible soccer/football cities, all of America gets to host the world’s finest athletes, and I’m honored to help celebrate every Olympian and Paralympian who come to compete.”

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