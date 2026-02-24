Universal Destinations & Experiences Becomes Official Theme Park Partner for LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Excitement for the next Summer Olympics is already building up!

Universal Destinations & Experiences has been named the official theme park partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What's Happening:

  • As excitement surges around the Winter Olympics, fans are already looking forward to the 2028 Summer Olympics – which are set to take place in Los Angeles.
  • Getting in on the excitement, Universal Destinations & Experiences has partnered with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games to become its Official Theme Park Partner.
  • The partnership connects one of the world’s leading theme park operators with the major international sporting event coming to Los Angeles in 2028.
  • Universal will collaborate on fan experiences and promotions tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
  • The agreement helps expand entertainment and tourism opportunities around the Games.
  • The LA28 Games are expected to draw millions of visitors and global viewers, creating significant exposure for participating partners.
  • 28 Los Angeles institutions will also be featured via social media, including the Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and SoFi Stadium.

More Universal Destinations & Experiences News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com