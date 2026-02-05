Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Races Toward a Summer Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood

Start your engines! Universal Studios Hollywood is officially shifting into high gear. Universal has confirmed that Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster, will open this summer, marking a major milestone for the park and the blockbuster franchise that inspired it.

What’s Happening:

The announcement arrives alongside the launch of a high-octane media campaign, headlined by a dynamic :30-second spot narrated by Vin Diesel, franchise producer, star, and longtime Universal Parks collaborator.

The adrenaline-fueled commercial is set to air during some of the biggest televised events of the year, including the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star Weekend across NBC and Peacock, ensuring the coaster’s debut makes noise well beyond the theme park gates.

The spot captures the heart-pounding energy of the attraction, teasing what guests can expect as they’re fully immersed in Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious universe just in time for its highly anticipated summer opening.

Located on the Upper Lot, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be housed inside a massive red brick, garage-style structure, setting the tone for an experience rooted in street racing culture.

What truly sets the coaster apart, however, is its groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology, designed to simulate the sensation of drifting cars as riders spin while in motion.

Guests will rocket along 4,100 feet of aerial track, nearly the length of 12 football fields, reaching speeds of up to 72 miles per hour. The track will weave dramatically over sections of the theme park itself, including the iconic multi-level Starway escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots, making the coaster a visual spectacle as much as a thrill ride.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens as Universal Pictures kicks off the 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise, leading up to its final theatrical chapter, Fast Forever, set to race into theaters on March 17, 2028.

Drawing on Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades of innovation in roller coaster design across its global parks, the attraction promises to push the limits of what a studio-based theme park coaster can be, both technically and thematically.

Once open, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will join Universal Studios Hollywood’s already impressive roster of attractions, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World–The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy–The Ride, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D, and the world-famous Studio Tour.

With over $7 billion in worldwide box office earnings across eleven films, the Fast & Furious saga stands as Universal Pictures’ most profitable and longest-running franchise. From record-breaking theatrical debuts to spin-offs, animated series, games, and merchandise, the franchise’s global fanbase continues to grow at full throttle.

Now, that legacy is shifting from the big screen to the skyline of Universal Studios Hollywood, inviting guests to live the ride, not just watch it.

