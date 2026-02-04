Universal Orlando Resort Takes the Field with Super Bowl LX Ad

The resort marks its historic transformation into a weeklong vacation destination with a heartfelt multi-part series debuting during the big game.

Universal Orlando Resort has officially entered its next era, repositioning itself as a full-week vacation destination with the launch of its new brand platform and campaign, “This Changes Everything.”

What’s Happening:

The campaign kicks off with a :60 spot titled "Lil' Bro" airing just before the halftime show of Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock.

The campaign highlights the resort's expansion to include four theme parks (including the all-new Universal Epic Universe), 11 resort hotels, and CityWalk, encouraging guests to spend a full week immersing themselves in the thrills.

Directed by Ben Quinn, the spots is a departure from traditional montage-style theme park ads to cinematic narratives of personal transformation.

The campaign features four distinct stories (“Lil’ Bro,” “Blended,” “Smile,” and “Super Fan”) each showcasing how a Universal vacation shifts the perspectives of different guests.

Following the Super Bowl premiere of "Lil' Bro," the remaining spots will debut over the next month. Universal is also launching a partnership with "X" to highlight moments of transformation during major sporting events, along with content collaborations on Twitch and TikTok.

Developed in partnership with the creative agency Lucky Generals, “This Changes Everything” is designed to shine a spotlight on the resort’s evolution.

With the addition of Universal Epic Universe, the resort now boasts enough entertainment to fill a comprehensive seven-day itinerary.

The campaign suggests that a week at Universal isn't just about riding coasters, it's about the "meaningful shift" that occurs when guests disconnect from daily stress and reconnect with loved ones.

What They're Saying:

Alice Norsworthy, President, Global Marketing, Universal Destinations & Experiences: “‘This Changes Everything’ is more than just a campaign – it signals a new chapter for Universal Orlando and reflects the spirit of what our guests experience here every day. Universal Orlando isn’t your typical theme park destination – it’s a place where you can let go, be yourself and share special moments with your family and friends in ways you may have never imagined. This campaign is a glimpse into not only the adventures our destination delivers, but the unexpected personal transformation that can happen when you visit.”

“‘This Changes Everything’ is more than just a campaign – it signals a new chapter for Universal Orlando and reflects the spirit of what our guests experience here every day. Universal Orlando isn’t your typical theme park destination – it’s a place where you can let go, be yourself and share special moments with your family and friends in ways you may have never imagined. This campaign is a glimpse into not only the adventures our destination delivers, but the unexpected personal transformation that can happen when you visit.” Danny Brooke-Taylor, Founder, Lucky Generals: “Our continued collaboration with the brilliant team at Universal Orlando has resulted in some truly authentic storytelling. Working with Ben Quinn, we have been able to capture the emotion everyone feels during a weeklong stay – whether that's making a little brother feel six-feet tall or helping a teenage girl find her smile. It is impossible to leave the parks without feeling truly transformed.”

The Stories

The campaign centers on four relatable narratives:

Lil’ Bro: A younger brother tired of living in his older sibling's shadow finds his confidence.

A younger brother tired of living in his older sibling's shadow finds his confidence. Blended: A blended family navigates the awkwardness of their first vacation together, finding common ground in the thrills.

A blended family navigates the awkwardness of their first vacation together, finding common ground in the thrills. Smile: A teen self-conscious about her braces rediscovers her joy.

A teen self-conscious about her braces rediscovers her joy. Super Fan: A group of friends helps a high-strung companion finally let loose.

About Universal Epic Universe

The primary driver behind Universal's shift to a "weeklong destination" is the recent addition of Universal Epic Universe.

Epic Universe is Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

The park's hub, Celestial Park, acts as a gateway to four immersive worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

Located inside the park at the far end of Celestial Park, this 500-room property features a dedicated entrance to the theme park and floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the park's central lagoon and fireworks.

Unlike traditional hub designs, Epic Universe utilizes massive, themed portals that transition guests acoustically and visually from the celestial garden hub into the distinct worlds.

More Universal News: