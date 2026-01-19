Behind the Scenes of Universal Islands of Adventure's Newest Mural

A vibrant new mural has officially debuted in Port of Entry at Universal Islands of Adventure, and its story is just as colorful as its design. Created through a collaborative effort between Universal Creative and Universal Orlando Resort Facilities, the mural brings fresh energy to the area near the park’s newly renovated restrooms while staying true to the eclectic spirit that defines Port of Entry.



What’s Happening:

The concept for the mural began with Jodie Meade, a graphic designer with Universal Creative Placemaking, who approached the project by first immersing herself in the existing artwork throughout the park. “Port of Entry is a melting pot of different places and people. The murals are basically advertisements for the goods and services offered by the locals that live there.”



With the mural positioned near the park exit and adjacent to restrooms, Jodie knew she wanted the artwork to feel purposeful, playful, and rooted in its surroundings.

Inspired by the nearby Pharos Lighthouse, Jodie began experimenting with water-related language and leaned into her love of French wordplay. “I was wondering how I could incorporate ‘eau de toilette,’ which is perfume, since Pharaoh’s lighthouse is tall and skinny, I thought it would be funny if it was a perfume bottle.”



That idea became the heart of the mural: a colorful lighthouse topped with a perfume spray nozzle. Above it, text styled like an aged scroll reads “Îles De L’aventure Eau De Toilette Spray Since 1999,” a nod to the opening year of Islands of Adventure.

The result is a whimsical “advertisement” that feels perfectly at home in Port of Entry’s layered storytelling environment.

The mural’s rolling waves were intentionally designed to complement the nearby Port of Entry Water Works Authority mural, which also received a refreshed coat of paint as part of the project. “I referenced a lot of older files from original Port of Entry facility drawings to try to find what colors they used, and manually matched them as closely as I could,” Jodie said.

This attention to detail ensured that the new mural didn’t just stand out, but blended seamlessly into the land’s long-established aesthetic.

