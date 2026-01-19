This Changes Everything: New Universal Orlando Ad Showcases the Magic of All Four Parks
I don't know about you, but this makes me want to go back to Epic Universe!
The magic of four parks changes everything at Universal Orlando Resort – all revealed in a brand-new ad for the resort.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has shared a new ad showcasing all of the wonders that the resort has to offer, from the two original parks and Volcano Bay, to the brand-new Epic Universe theme park.
- The ad features a number of friends and families enjoying all of the attractions of Universal Orlando, which are said to be so powerful that they "change everything."
- The official description is as follows: "Whoever you are. Wherever you’re from. Universal Orlando Resort will change you, your family, and everything you know about vacations. Get ready for a week of thrills and excitement at four amazing theme parks, spectacular themed hotels, and incredible dining and entertainment. Universal Orlando Resort. This changes everything."
Universal Orlando Teases a Fast and Likely Also Furious Announcement:
- Through their social media accounts, Universal Orlando has given us a teaser promising something to come on January 20, 2026.
- The teaser video itself shows a static speedometer with the sounds of an engine revving up to the number 012026.
- While by no means confirming anything, this does seem to give pretty strong evidence to the rumors that the under-construction roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida will be themed to Fast & Furious.
