Rev Up: Universal Orlando Teases a Fast and Likely Also Furious Announcement to Come Next Week

Universal Orlando has given fans a tease of an announcement, which may finally acknowledge what the replacement for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit might be.

What's Happening:

Through their social media accounts, Universal Orlando has given us a teaser promising something to come on January 20, 2026.

The teaser video itself shows a static speedometer with the sounds of an engine revving up to the number 012026.

While by no means confirming anything, this does seem to give pretty strong evidence to the rumors that the under-construction roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida will be themed to Fast & Furious.

This new coaster will serve as a replacement for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which closed forever on August 17, 2025.

but permits have been filed for construction of a proposed new attraction.

Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

And with this new tease, it seems like the coaster might share more than just a manufacturer.

Even before Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit permanently closed, construction began back in June on the attraction’s replacement.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.

Let the Good Times Roll at Universal Orlando:

From February 7th to April 4th, Universal Orlando will let the good times roll with the return of Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

More details on this year's event have been revealed, including the line-up of live concerts by some of the biggest names in music.

This year’s celebration will feature a spectacular parade that pays homage to The Big Easy, a selection of more than 40 mouth-watering internationally-inspired menu items, and live concerts (on select nights) by some of the biggest names in music – including Bebe Rexha, Zedd and The All-American Rejects.