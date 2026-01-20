Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Making Its Way East as Universal Orlando Announces Its Newest Attraction
Alongside the opening of the new thrill coaster in 2027, Fast & Furious – Supercharged will be closing permanently.
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their next big thrill, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift – a high-octane outdoor roller coaster set to open in 2027.
What's Happening:
- After much speculation and construction already getting underway, Universal Orlando has announced the 2027 addition of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
- If the name sounds familiar, that's because an attraction with the same name is currently testing at Universal Studios Hollywood for an opening later this year.
- Replacing the former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of the Fast & Furious franchise like never before.
- Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.
- It looks like there's only room for one Fast & Furious themed attraction at Universal Studios Florida though, as the oft-maligned Fast & Furious – Supercharged will permanently close in 2027.
- More information about Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be shared in the months ahead.
