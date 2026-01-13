Let the Good Times Roll at Universal Mardi Gras with International Flavors, an Exciting Concert Lineup, and an Electrifying Parade
The line-up of artists performing during this year’s Mardi Gras Concert Series has been revealed.
From February 7th to April 4th, Universal Orlando will let the good times roll with the return of Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. More details on this year's event have been revealed, including the line-up of live concerts by some of the biggest names in music.
What's Happening:
- This year’s celebration will feature a spectacular parade that pays homage to The Big Easy, a selection of more than 40 mouth-watering internationally-inspired menu items, and live concerts (on select nights) by some of the biggest names in music – including Bebe Rexha, Zedd and The All-American Rejects.
- The electrifying energy of New Orleans makes its way to the streets of Universal Studios Florida during this year’s Mardi Gras parade, featuring a collection of twelve beautifully hand-crafted floats designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of New Orleans – from its food, music and beads to the bayou.
- Guests can take the experience of the Mardi Gras parade to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, where you get to be a part of the parade itself – in addition to a three-course meal at one of eight participating restaurants across the resort.
- International cuisine mixes with classic New Orleans favorite during Mardi Gras, with dishes from twelve different countries. Some of the food that awaits includes Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese, a Ham, Brie and Berry Crepe, Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel, Pinchos de Lechon, along with fan-favorites like the New Orleans-inspired Beignets and the Cat 5 drink, and much more.
- Get more for less with the purchase of a Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, allowing them to relish in the delectable flavors of Mardi Gras and enjoy more for less by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders are eligible for special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120.
- The lineup of 12 star-studded live performances during the Mardi Gras concert series has been revealed. Here’s who you can expect to see:
- February 7th – Kaskade
- February 14th – Portugal. The Man
- February 15th – Ivy Queen
- February 21st – Joey Fatone & AJ McLean
- February 28th – RuPaul (DJ Set)
- March 7th – Shaggy
- March 13th – Tyler Hubbard
- March 14th – Bebe Rexha
- March 15th – Zedd
- March 21st – Barenaked Ladies
- March 28th – The All-American Rejects
- The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will also return this year to the Hollywood section of the theme park, featuring a brand-new theme and an exciting selection of merchandise that’s not to be missed. Additional details will be shared soon.
- Universal Orlando hotels will offer exclusive Mardi Gras food and beverages this season, including Bourbon Street Beignets at The Kitchen in the Hard Rock Hotel, Korean Cajun Jambalaya at Bar 17 Bistro in Universal Aventura Hotel, and Voodoo Street Fries at the Pier 8 Market in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.
- On select nights, guests can experience extra Mardi Gras excitement at Universal CityWalk with entertainment offerings that include patio guitarists, DJs, stilt walkers and exclusive drink offerings during the Mardi Gras After Party in Pat O’Brien’s, and the transformation of the Red Coconut Club into the Cursed Coconut Club for the Mardi Gras season.
- Universal Orlando is also reintroduing the special get three months free offer for Passholders with the purchase of any 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass.
- Passholders will also receive special perks during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (blockout dates apply), including exclusive discounts on food and hotel stays, the opportunity to purchase an exclusive UOAP Mardi Gras menu item, access to a designated parade viewing area, and early access to the Mardi Gras Tribute Store and the Cursed Coconut Club, along with other exciting benefits.
- But Mardi Gras isn't the only exciting event happening at Universal Orlando in 2026. Check out our roundup of everything coming your way this year!
