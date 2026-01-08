Universal Orlando Unveils Its 2026 Event Lineup Full of Returning Favorites

Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, Volcano Bay Nights, and more are all back!

2026 is shaping up to be another year full of exciting events at Universal Orlando Resort, with a number of returning favorites bringing energy and excitement to the resort.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando has shared their lineup of unforgettable special events for 2026, including the return of events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights and Volcano Bay Nights.

Rock the Universe , Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, returns to Universal Studios Florida January 23rd and 24th – giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and powerful music from some of today’s most popular Christian artists.

Halloween Horror Nights celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2026 – unleashing an all-new slate of terror on select nights from August 28th – November 1st. Guests will encounter terrifying haunted houses inspired by horror’s biggest names and haunting original stories, scare zones packed with relentless frights, outrageous entertainment, themed food and beverage, and more. Additional details will be shared in the months ahead.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will have a number of special offerings throughout the year, timed to the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. These events include: Butterbeer Season – March 1st-May 31st Back to Hogwarts – August 1st-September 1st Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle – Fall 2026

will have a number of special offerings throughout the year, timed to the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. These events include: Passholder Appreciation Days returns from August 15 through September 30, adding more perks for UOAPs, on top of the already robust lineup of perks.

The Party Continues at Universal CityWalk and Hotels:

Guests can extend their thrills outside the parks with themed events in Universal CityWalk throughout the year, such as: Mardi Gras After Party and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Pat O’Brien’s in the spring Special viewings to watch the Super Bowl (February 8th) and the Kentucky Derby (May 2nd) at NBC Sports Grill & Brew Themed overlays of the Red Coconut Club for each resort-wide event Special activities and viewing parties for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Telemundo’s Spanish Language coverage of the FIFA World Cup CityWalk Summer Movie Series Summer Music Series

You'll also find a slew of seasonal events and offerings at select Universal Orlando hotels, like the returning Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.