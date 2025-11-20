Laissez Bon Temps Rouler! Universal Orlando Reveals Early Mardi Gras Details for 2026

Plus, those who want to be part of the parade can also enjoy dining packages on sale now.

We’re not even in the height of the holiday season at Universal Orlando just yet, but we’re learning more about what’s to come early next year with the return of their Mardi Gras celebration.

What’s Happening:

From February 7, 2026, through April 4, 2026, Universal Orlando Resort is ready to serve up Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

The fan-favorite event brings dynamic culinary experiences and Carnaval festivities from around the world to Universal Studios Florida.

The celebration will feature a nightly parade with glittering floats, high-energy street performers, and tons of colorful beads.

On select nights, guests can enjoy live performances from some of the biggest names in music.

In addition to the international cuisine, guests can also find mouthwatering dishes inspired by New Orleans’ iconic flavors.

Guests can elevate their Mardi Gras festivities with the purchase of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which includes a savory three-course meal on the day of their visit that features one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage from one of five participating restaurants: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (Universal CityWalk) NBC Sports Grill & Brew (Universal CityWalk) Lombard’s Seafood Grille (Universal Studios Florida) Confisco Grille (Universal Islands of Adventure; 2-Park ticket required) Antojitos Authentic Mexican Restaurant (Universal CityWalk; available for dinner only).

After dining, guests get to hop aboard a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras parade float and toss colorful beads to other guests as they wind the streets of the park, and join in the celebration in true New Orleans style.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is available for purchase now and starts at $94.99 plus tax per person.

Universal Mardi Gras is part of regular admission to Universal Studios Florida, and can also be enjoyed by a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply).

More details about the event, including food and the concert lineup, are expected to be announced soon.



The Next Festive Season:

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida is one of the park's biggest annual celebrations, bringing the spirit and excitement of New Orleans-style Mardi Gras to the heart of Orlando. It's a family-friendly event that blends the vibrant, colorful atmosphere of Mardi Gras with Universal's signature theme park experience.

The centerpiece of Mardi Gras at Universal Studios is the Mardi Gras Parade, which takes place daily during the event (usually in the evenings).

The parade features elaborate, larger-than-life floats, tons of beads, and a colorful procession of performers, stilt walkers, and musicians. It’s a fun, high-energy spectacle that’s perfect for all ages.

The floats are designed to reflect different themes and often have a New Orleans or carnaval-inspired vibe.

Guests are encouraged to catch beads and other trinkets thrown from the floats, which is a classic part of Mardi Gras traditions.

Plus, along with the dining opportunity mentioned above, other guests, including Annual Passholders, typically get the opportunity to sign up in advance and participate in the parade.

For more information and to book your visit to Universal Orlando for the festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.