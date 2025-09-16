Faith and Music Unite as Rock the Universe Returns to Universal Orlando in 2026

The Christian music festival returns to Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, January 23rd and Saturday, January 24th, 2026.

Rock the Universe is returning to Universal Orlando Resort in January 2026 for an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and powerful music from some of today’s most popular Christian artists.

What’s Happening:

During Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, fans and youth groups come together to enjoy moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences and thrilling theme park attractions at Universal Studios Florida.

Tickets are now on sale for the faith-inspired event, which will feature artists such as Forrest Frank, Phil Wickham, Switchfoot, LECRAE, and more.

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring worship experiences – including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Attendees will also enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions during the event, including Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, Revenge of the Mummy and more.

Tickets start at $94.99 per person for single night tickets valid for Friday or Saturday night.

The best value comes for $173.99 with the Rock Your Weekend Ticket – providing access to Rock the Universe on both Friday, January 23rd and Saturday, January 24th, along with three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay (one theme park per day).

Rock the Universe also offers youth group ministries (groups of 10 or more) special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to help them make the most of their visit.

The Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $155.99.

To learn more about the event, visit RocktheUniverse.com

Rock the Universe 2026 Concert Lineup

Friday, January 23rd

Forrest Frank

Switchfoot

KB

Blessing Offer

Hulvey

bodie

Eli Gable

Hopeful.

Claire Leslie

Saturday, January 24th

LECRAE

Phil Wickham

Colton Dixon

Passion

Terrian

Sam Rivera

Caleb and John

Bay Turner

Megan Danielle

