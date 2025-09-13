Rumors Swirl as Universal Orlando Confirms Construction Plans for The Lost Continent
With both of its attractions closed for a number of years now, it looks like some change is finally coming to this forgotten corner of Islands of Adventure.
The Lost Continent, the mostly-shuttered section of Universal Islands of Adventure, may finally be seeing some change – as forthcoming construction activity has been confirmed by Universal Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal that construction activity will be taking place within The Lost Continent in the coming months “as part of site planning to ensure the area is ready for any future developments."
- Universal filed a permit on September 10th to demolish nearly five acres of “theme park site" at Islands of Adventure, which could include the former Poseidon’s Fury and/or The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad sites.
- Based on the wording of the quote, it seems like the attractions may be getting removed with no immediate plans for a replacement.
- While by no means confirmed, rumors of possible replacements for The Lost Continent have ranged from The Legend of Zelda to One Piece.
- Since the closure of Poseidon’s Fury in 2023, the beautifully-themed area has had no attractions to its name, only offering a handful of gift shops, two quick service locations, and the popular Mythos table service restaurant.
- A little more life was breathed into the area over the summer as it housed a special activation promoting the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.
Saying Goodbye to a Beautiful, But Underutilized Space:
- Even though Poseidon’s Fury closed over two years ago at this point, visitors to the park have still been able to glimpse at the beautifully themed facade for the attraction. While it wouldn’t really make any sense for any replacement to use the same theming, it will be a shame to see this beautiful corner of the park disappear.
- Frankly, if I were a betting man, I’d put Wicked high on the list of potential replacements for The Lost Continent. With the popularity of the film and musical, it would not be surprising to see a land dedicated to it. The question then remains, which park would Universal want to put it at? Their brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, or breathe some life into a long-forgotten corner of Islands of Adventure?
