Universal Beijing Resort Celebrates 5 Years with a Year-Long “Infinitely Your Way” Anniversary in 2026

Universal Beijing Resort is gearing up for its biggest celebration yet, an entire year where imagination takes center stage and every guest becomes the hero of their own story.

What’s Happening:

Universal Beijing Resort has officially announced plans for its 5th anniversary in 2026, unveiling an ambitious, year-long celebration themed “UBR’s 5th Anniversary, Infinitely Your Way.”

Since opening in 2021, the resort has welcomed tens of millions of guests into its immersive worlds. Now, it’s marking this milestone with nine themed events, exclusive experiences, commemorative offerings, and a cross-dimensional fan celebration designed to ignite passion, creativity, and connection across every corner of the park.

According to Joe Hoskin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort, the 5th anniversary is both a celebration of the past and a launchpad for what’s next. “Our 5th anniversary is not only a significant milestone in the resort’s development, but also a brand-new starting point for every guest to unleash limitless creativity,” Hoskin said. “Through a year-long lineup of immersive events and diverse experiences, we look forward to welcoming guests to join us on this extraordinary celebration beyond boundaries.”



To kick off the celebration, Universal Beijing Resort revealed its official 5th-anniversary slogan and a striking new commemorative logo.

Together, the slogan and logo set the tone for a year focused on personalized experiences, creativity, and limitless possibilities.

At the core of the anniversary celebration is a lineup of major themed events, supported by limited-time offerings, fan-favorite celebrations, and special benefits for members and Annual Passholders. Universal Chinese New Year returns with an all-new Special Celebration, featuring refreshed choreography, updated music, and vibrant modern interpretations of the holiday. Universal Spring will introduce major new IP collaborations, transforming the park with multi-dimensional immersive experiences bursting with imagination.

Universal Cool Summer brings brand-new music elements, dynamic soundscapes, and splash-filled fun designed to help guests cool off and fully unleash the energy of summer. Scares @ Universal returns in autumn with thrilling new stories and even more intense haunted mazes. Winter Holiday wraps the year in romance and wonder with immersive seasonal experiences.



Beloved recurring events will continue throughout the anniversary year, each crafted as a heartfelt response to guest passions: Universal Passion Month Universal Love Month Celebrate Back to Hogwarts in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Universal HiHi Month



These events will feature limited-time meet-and-greets, character birthday celebrations, exclusive entertainment, themed food and beverages, and specially designed merchandise.

Throughout 2026, the resort will be refreshed with anniversary-themed décor, including IP character costumes, enhanced meet-and-greet experiences, and updated live shows that immerse guests in the celebratory atmosphere.

Guests can also look forward to exclusive 5th-anniversary merchandise collections, limited-time themed food and beverage offerings, and Member-only special events and premium Annual Passholder benefits.

Adding to the excitement, Universal Beijing Resort has teased a special cross-dimensional fan celebration, honoring the shared passions that unite its global fan community. While details remain under wraps, the resort has confirmed that the celebration will reach its grand crescendo in September, with further announcements to follow in the months ahead.

