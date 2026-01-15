Universal Fan Fest Nights Returns for a Second Year with New Scooby-Doo, One Piece, and Wizarding World Experiences
Plus, some fan-favorites, like DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep, are returning!
Universal Fan Fest Nights is returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for a second year and this year's initial lineup of franchises has been revealed!
What's Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for this year's Universal Fan Fest Nights, which immerses guests in the spellbinding worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime.
- This year, the event will take place on 12 nights:
- April 23-25
- May 1-3, 7-9, 14-16, 2026
- While not everything has been revealed, here are the special experiences revealed so far that guests can enjoy:
- Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot – This all-new, immersive walk-through adventure is designed to give guests the sensation of stepping into a live-action mystery with the Scooby-Doo gang and the Universal Monsters. Guests will travel to the destination via Studio Tour tram where they have a chance to walk along a movie studio backlot with Scooby-Doo himself and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy. The exciting escapade will challenge them to solve a mystery involving the most legendary Universal Monsters in cinematic history, including Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man, as they navigate portions of Universal’s world-famous outdoor film sets, from the cobblestone streets of Little Europe to the iconic Court of Miracles, the original filming locations for historic Universal horror films Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941).
- ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show – ONE PIECE returns to Universal Fan Fest Nights, but this time as a live show extravaganza at the WaterWorld show venue. Inspired by the success of the Universal Studios Japan production, ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show will invite guests to a whirlwind performance featuring a cast of ONE PIECE fan-favorite characters. With action, comedy and chaos taking center stage, guests will be transported to the very heart of the world of ONE PIECE – enveloped in friendship, freedom and mayhem.
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – This new, unique, walk-through experience will take guests into the depths of the Forbidden Forest in search of a lost Hippogriff. With guidance from a Hogwarts Professor, they will encounter magical creatures and familiar beasts as they face a series of obstacles which will require the guests to summon their bravery and spell-casting skills to help a Hippogriff in need.
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – Colorful Yoshi Celebration – This year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights introduces a vibrant, multi-colored Yoshi celebration in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This all-new adventure will welcome guests to explore the land, where they will have a chance to meet new, colorful Yoshis who can be found throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep – This fan-favorite immersive experience returns due to popular demand, along with some enhancements. Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), this epic walk-through experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers—a heroic spy network—to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.
- Guests can also experience select theme park attractions during the event, such as Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and more.
