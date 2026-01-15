Universal Studios Japan Powers Up for Super Nintendo World's 5th Anniversary

Step through the Warp Pipe and celebrate with exclusive experiences, glowing merchandise, themed food, and nonstop fun with Mario and friends.

Get ready to power up! Super Nintendo World is celebrating its invincible 5th anniversary, inviting guests of all ages to jump headfirst into a limited time celebration packed with exclusive experiences, collectible merchandise, themed food, and nonstop play alongside Mario and friends.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to play like never before as Super Nintendo World marks its invincible 5th anniversary, turning the Mushroom Kingdom into the ultimate playground for fans and families alike.

The story of this celebration revolves around Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, and Yoshi baking a cake together when things take an unexpected turn. Asked to retrieve Super Stars for a special finishing touch, Toad opens a box, sending Super Stars bursting out in every direction and filling the Mushroom Kingdom with glowing, invincible energy.

From the moment guests step through the iconic Warp Pipe, anniversary-exclusive Super Star decorations welcome everyone into the celebration.

Awaiting inside is a special 5th anniversary Meet-Up, created just for this milestone moment, where guests can come face-to-face with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and Yoshi throughout the land.

The celebration also introduces collaboration merchandise that lights up, allowing fans to wear and display their power-ups long after the day is done.

Guests wearing a Power Up Band may unlock even more interactive fun during meet-and-greets and adventures.

Food lovers will find plenty to celebrate as well, with anniversary-exclusive menu items crafted especially for the occasion, adding extra flavor to the adventure.

Throughout the land, surprises and interactive fun await around every corner, encouraging guests to team up, power up, and unleash their passion to play.

From January 5, 2026, Guests will need to use the official app to get Area Timed Entry Tickets and Standby Entry Tickets.

There are two ways to get these tickets: In advance with certain Universal Express Passes or through select travel agencies Through the official app after you enter the Park

Issuing of Area Timed Entry Tickets may end early depending on conditions on your day of visit. There may be times when entry is possible without an "Area Timed Entry Ticket: Advance Booking" ticket or an Area Timed Entry Ticket/Standby Entry Ticket.

From the towering facade of Bowser’s Castle to the thrilling heights of Mount Beanpole and the mystique of the Golden Temple, the world of Mario and Donkey Kong invites guests to dive into wild, action-packed experiences. With the new anniversary touches, every visit during the anniversary celebration will feel like a victory lap.

The 5th anniversary celebration runs from March 18, 2026, to January 11, 2027, so gather your crew, activate your Super Star energy, and go all out for fun during the 5th anniversary of Super Nintendo World!





