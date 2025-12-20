Universal Reportedly Considering Theme Park in Saudi Arabia
With any luck, they'll get beyond the archway this time.
It looks as though Universal Destinations & Experiences could be making a second attempt at entering the Middle Eastern market.
What's Happening:
- According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Universal Studios is considering a new theme park in Saudi Arabia.
- The company is said to be in "early planning stages," with initial concept work underway.
- It is expected that this park would be built under a licensing deal, with the park potentially being financed by a "Saudi government-backed entity."
- This news comes as Disney Experiences announced plans for a park in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.
- Similar to the reported Universal plans, Disney's agreement is a licensing deal, with the company itself not spending any money.
- In the case of the Yas Island Disney park, it will be fully developed, built, and operated by Miral while Disney Imagineers provide creative design and operational oversight.
- Several years prior to the announcement, Universal attempted to build in the Middle East, breaking ground on Universal Studios Dubailand in 2008.
- That project was eventually canceled, although images of the abandoned Universal arch have gone viral.
- Should this park come to fruition, it would join the growing list of Universal Parks projects.
- First, Universal Kids Resort is expected to open in Frisco, Texas next year.
- Meanwhile, a proposed park in Bedford, England received planning permission, putting it slightly closer to reality.
- At this time, Universal has theme parks in Orlando, Los Angeles, Singapore, Beijing, and Osaka — as well as a recently-opened year-round haunt experience in Las Vegas.