Universal Reportedly Considering Theme Park in Saudi Arabia

With any luck, they'll get beyond the archway this time.

It looks as though Universal Destinations & Experiences could be making a second attempt at entering the Middle Eastern market.

What's Happening:

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Universal Studios is considering a new theme park in Saudi Arabia.

The company is said to be in "early planning stages," with initial concept work underway.

It is expected that this park would be built under a licensing deal, with the park potentially being financed by a "Saudi government-backed entity."

This news comes as Disney Experiences announced plans for a park in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.