The Attractions, Experiences, Restaurants And More as New Art and Full Details for New Universal Kids Resort Revealed

The new park is designed for families with small kids as a regional experience.

We are now getting the full details of what guests can expect to see when they step through the gates of the new Universal Kids Resort, coming to Frisco, Texas in 2026.

What’s Happening:

Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced the full details of their upcoming new family park in Frisco, Texas - the Universal Kids Resort.

The destination, a regional theme park specifically designed for families with young children, is set to open in 2026.

The park has revealed the attractions, the shows, and food & beverage and merchandise locations and experiences that guests can enjoy when the park opens next year.

Universal Kids Resort will feature seven themed lands including DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity.

More information for each themed land can be found down the page.

What They’re Saying:

Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative: “When creating Universal Kids Resort, we leaned into that childlike curiosity and invited play to be our guide. Every detail was designed through a child’s eyes from signs at their height to colors that invite them in. The result is a park that celebrates the joy of being a kid — where imagination isn’t just encouraged, it’s embedded in every attraction, space, and experience.”

"When creating Universal Kids Resort, we leaned into that childlike curiosity and invited play to be our guide. Every detail was designed through a child's eyes from signs at their height to colors that invite them in. The result is a park that celebrates the joy of being a kid — where imagination isn't just encouraged, it's embedded in every attraction, space, and experience." Brian Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Universal Creative: "Universal Kids Resort is a place where kids are accepted just as they are, free to dance, dream, and play without limits or judgment. For many, it will be the first time the worlds they've only seen on screen come vividly to life — moments that ignite creativity, confidence, and joy. It celebrates all the best parts of being a kid, the laughter, the curiosity, the courage to be unapologetically yourself, and in doing so, invites a new generation into the incredible thrills of Universal."

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

At Jurassic World Adventure Camp, the curious Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, has gone missing, so families will zoom through twists, turns, peaks and valleys on Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster to help find her.

Mr. DNA's Double Helix Spin will take families on a twisting and turning journey.

Kids and their grown-ups can also enjoy the Pteranodrop, an exciting ride that gives brave adventurers a bird's eye view of the park from high above.

The Jurassic World Canteen will help tame T. rex-sized appetites for carnivores and herbivores alike. Jurassic World Outfitters will offer families the chance to gear up for some dinosaur-sized adventures with toys, accessories and more.

From meeting a newly hatched baby dinosaur to climbing up the Jurassic World Lookout Towers play area or having fun at Paddock Play, kids and their grown-ups will have many ways to explore.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Jellyfish Fields Jamboree will be a vibrant attraction where kids and their families hop aboard their very own Jelly Angler to bounce around with the one and only SpongeBob SquarePants.

Barnacle Bus will showcase Bikini Bottom's sights and residents while Bobbing Barrels will feature water cannons for families to blast water at each other as they spin around.

will showcase Bikini Bottom’s sights and residents while will feature water cannons for families to blast water at each other as they spin around. Of course, no day would be complete in Bikini Bottom without a boating lesson, so Mrs. Puff’s Boating School will have the class taking a spin through her specially designed course.

Then for hungry Bikini Bottom visitors, Goofy Goober’s will offer guests chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and sky-high sundaes. A sunken wooden treasure chest will be the home of Barg’N-Mart for all the nautical nonsense anyone could wish for, including sunny day apparel, toys, plush and more.

With opportunities to meet SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, explore Mussel Beach for some rest and more, it'll be the best day ever.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

The attraction Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After will take kids and their families on a special ride through the story of how Shrek met Fiona. Built by Shrek for their triplets, families will ride along to relive the quest to rescue Princess Fiona, with help from Donkey of course.

For ogre-sized appetites, Shrek’s triplets’ favorite eats will be served at Swamp Snacks including the Shrekzel.

For swamp apparel, accessories and plush for the whole family, Triplets Treasures will allow parents to shop for themselves along with matching and complementary outfits for their growing ogres.

Kids and their grown-ups will also have a chance to meet Shrek and Fiona.

Two interactive play areas, Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash, will allow kids to stomp and/or splash away.

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

Next, guests step into the mayhem of a spirited water battle, full of unexpected surprises that only Illumination’s iconic Minions can deliver. Grab a water blaster and join the action.

A game of golf and a boat cruise are far from relaxing at the Minions Bello Bay Club.

Find yourself in the splash zone on the Bello Bay Cruise as you witness the antics between the Yellow Minions and their Purple counterparts.

Then, take the wheel and hold on tight as the competition spins out of control at the Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby.

Choose your side with pride by visiting Bello Bay Boutique and fashion yourself with Team Yellow, Team Purple, and other themed merchandise.

And after all that mischief, you can recharge at Bello Bay Bites with some tasty Minion-themed snacks. Capture the fun with photos at the Minion meet and greet, discover playful Minion moments, and experience surprising water features at Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club.

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest

For even more fun, kids and their families can move, giggle and groove at King Trollex Techno Dance Party, an indoor interactive experience, or lead sound check and learn dance moves at a Trolls-themed amphitheater stage show.

They can also hop on board Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express to twist and turn through the festival grounds on an armadillo bus ride, and they can soar above TrollsFest on the colorful ride Hair in the Clouds, featuring a mix of flower-faced balloons.

Then for TrollsFest food, Trolls Eatz! will serve up a symphony of flavors in family-approved bites. BroZone Cones will offer ice cream from TrollsFest’s coolest boy band.

BroZone Cones will offer ice cream from TrollsFest's coolest boy band. To get ready to take center stage, Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow will offer the unique Troll-ify Me! experience, the ultimate Trolls makeover for kids' and grown-ups' hair to be in the clouds and their sparkles to be loud via headbands, apparel, make-up and more.

For those looking for a more subtle look, Mr. Dinkles' Market will feature colorful, concert-ready t-shirts, souvenirs and more.

Families can also meet Poppy, Branch and the rest of the DreamWorks' Trolls gang, and two interactive play areas, Poppy's Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl, will offer good Trolls-fashioned fun.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Small heroes unite at DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar where Swings Over Del Mar will have guests flying high. Kids and their families can also enjoy Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day! where they’ll be able to see Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar for a spectacularly silly puppet performance.

Kids and their families can also enjoy Mama Luna's Adopt a Kitty Day! where they'll be able to see Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar for a spectacularly silly puppet performance. For small heroes' appetites, Comidas y Leche will serve up Puss in Boots' approved eats. Then, purr-fect apparel awaits in Mercado de Perrito while candies and treats will make Tienda de Dulces the sweetest spot in Del Mar.

Families can also meet the fearless hero himself along with Mama Luna, Perrito and friends. In addition to the park's many play areas, Universal Kids Resort will feature multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause, reset, and connect.

Isle of Curiosity

The Isle of Curiosity will serve as the gateway to the other themed lands at Universal Kids Resort.

Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party! will allow kids and their families to boogie with Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse. Cakey’s Cupcakes will serve up a variety of cupcakes in chocolate, vanilla and rainbow while the Universal Kids Resort Café will be a colorful spot to fuel up whether it’s sitting down and relaxing or grabbing bites for the road.

Cakey's Cupcakes will serve up a variety of cupcakes in chocolate, vanilla and rainbow while the Universal Kids Resort Café will be a colorful spot to fuel up whether it's sitting down and relaxing or grabbing bites for the road. The flagship Universal Kids Resort Store will be the one-stop-shop for gearing up for the day or finding best-of-the best from each themed land and a variety of merch inspired by Gabby's Dollhouse to dress the part for their meow-zing adventures ahead.

Universal Kids Resort Hotel

As a place to stay and relax just steps away from the park, Universal Kids Resort Hotel was designed with families in mind. Rooms will sleep up to five or six guests. Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms will each offer a twin-over-full bunk bed and a queen bed.

Family suites will offer a king bed in a separate bedroom, a queen pullout sofa and a twin-over-twin bunk bed along with an eating area.

Curiosity Café will be a quick service restaurant offering hotel guests meals throughout the day. A full-service bar, outdoor pool, fitness room and a game room will round out the hotel amenities.

All About the Kids:

While some of these attractions sound like something that would be featured at their destination theme parks, like Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, this park is emphasized to be a regional experience, designed for families with small children.

While surely people will in fact travel to the park, including adult theme park fans, they might have to temper their expectations on what they will experience at the new park.

Designed to be sort of entry-level experience into the worlds of themed entertainment for the younger set, they will surely grow and aspire to go to those larger destinations, like Universal Orlando with the bigger rides, taller and faster coasters, and fully-fledged immersive experiences.