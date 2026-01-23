Explore Universal Kids Resort in Model Form with New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Step into a world designed just for kids in Frisco, Texas – opening later this year!

It feels like Epic Universe just opened, and yet Universal Destinations & Experiences already has another new park ready to open this year – in the form of Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. After recently learning all the details about what will await visitors, we're getting a closer look with the creatives through a new video.

What's Happening:

  • In the newly shared video, Universal Creative invited some Texas families to their Creative Campus in Orlando to take a peek behind the curtain of the all-new Universal Kids Resort – which is set to open later this year in Frisco, Texas.
  • The creative fabric of the new park and resort is being geared entirely through the eyes of kids – building worlds that families and kids can walk right into.
  • The video shows off a model of the new park, complete with its grand entrance statement – the Universal Kids Resort Hotel.

  • We then go through the seven themed lands of the park, which are:
    • Dreamworks’ Shrek’s Swamp
    • Dreamworks’ Puss In Boots Del Mar
    • Illumination’s Minions V. Minions: Bello Bay Club
    • Jurassic World Adventure Camp
    • DreamWorks’ TrollsFest
    • Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom
    • Isle of Curiosity
  • Check out the video for yourself below.

More from Universal Destinations & Experiences:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning