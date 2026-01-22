Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon Announce Groundbreaking New Immersive Experiences

A bold new global Pokémon project will debut in Japan before expanding to Universal theme parks worldwide.

A new era of Pokémon adventure is powering up in Osaka, and it’s poised to change the future of theme park entertainment worldwide. Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company have officially announced an ambitious new collaboration that promises to deliver innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokémon experiences, marking a major evolution in how fans can step inside the beloved franchise. Launching first in Japan, the project will later expand across Universal Destinations & Experiences’ global portfolio, signaling Pokémon’s biggest theme park push yet.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Japan has spent the past several years redefining what it means to bring pop culture icons to life, from Super Nintendo World to fan-favorite seasonal events. This newly announced Pokémon project builds on that momentum, reinforcing the park’s strategy of investing in fan-first, trip-driving franchises that resonate across generation.

While specific attraction details remain under wraps, Universal confirms this initiative will go far beyond temporary offerings.

The goal is to create entirely new ways to experience the Pokémon world, designed with scale, storytelling, and emotional immersion at the forefront.

Following its debut in Japan, these Pokémon experiences will roll out globally, ensuring fans worldwide will eventually have their own chance to explore the franchise in bold, unexpected ways.

This announcement arrives at a particularly meaningful moment for Pokémon. In 2026, the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its enduring relevance across games, animation, merchandise, and now, large-scale immersive entertainment.

While fans will need to wait for attraction specifics, timelines, and global rollout details, one clear thing is that this is not a one-off event. Universal and Pokémon are laying the foundation for a long-term expansion that could redefine how the franchise lives in physical space.

From Osaka to destinations around the world, Pokémon Trainers should prepare for a future where catching, battling, and exploring feel more real than ever before.

What They’re Saying:

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company “Since announcing our long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan to produce authentic Pokémon experiences such as the NO LIMIT! Parade and Halloween shows.” “As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to launch this new project at such a significant milestone.”



Mark Woodbury, Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO “Collaborating with imaginative and inventive storytellers fuels our ability to create and deliver mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations.” “The Pokémon Company is one of the most beloved interactive franchises in the world, and through our ongoing partnership, we will continue bringing its vibrant world to life in new and innovative ways for years to come.”

Tak Murayama, Executive Vice President & General Manager of USJ LLC “A bold new global project is set to begin at Universal Studios Japan, creating unprecedented and innovative experiences in collaboration with Pokémon—a beloved franchise born in Japan and cherished worldwide.” “We are proud to launch this journey from Japan, delivering extraordinary moments filled with surprise and excitement that will far exceed our guests’ expectations.”



More Universal News: