Big and Bright: Universal Shares More Details on New Kids Resort Coming to the Deep Heart of Texas

New art showcases the experiences while we get more details on each of the themed lands.

As we get closer to the opening of a new family destination next year - designed specifically for those with young children - we are getting more details about the new Universal Kids Resort coming to Texas, including each of the themed lands.

What’s Happening:

Universal Destinations & Experiences have revealed more details about the themed lands that kids and families will experience at the upcoming Universal Kids Resort coming to Frisco, Texas

Kids and families will be able to explore the following lands: Dreamworks’ Shrek’s Swamp Dreamworks’ Puss In Boots Del Mar Illumination’s Minions V. Minions: Bello Bay Club Jurassic World Adventure Camp DreamWorks’ TrollsFest Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom Isle of Curiosity

At this time Universal Kids Resort has only revealed the lands, promising more details on attractions and experiences at a later date.

That said, throughout the released art (throughout this page), you can clearly see some of the proposed attractions coming to the park, including a river rapids ride, family coasters, swings, splash pads, and exploration/playground fun.

Families will enter through the Isle of Curiosity, a whimsical gateway with space for kids to explore. This will be the spot to join the one and only Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse for a special meet and greet and a pawsome dance party.

At DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Shrek has transformed a swampy shack into a waterlogged paradise for some ogre-sized fun for his three adorable triplets. Kids and their families will have a chance to meet Shrek and Fiona, and they can even take photos in the onion carriage. Two interactive play areas, Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash, will allow kids to stomp and/or splash away.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar affords families the opportunity to meet the fearless hero himself along with Mama Luna, Perrito and friends, and take on the challenging carnival games Barriles de Leche and El Gato’s Meow.

Let the games begin at Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club where the Yellow Minions attempt to rein in their Purple counterparts leading to water-soaked fun. Families can take part in this action-packed competition, or just relax, and watch the chaos unfold. A special Minions meet and greet and interactive play areas will also be featured.

Awe-inspiring and thrilling moments abound at Jurassic World Adventure Camp. Whether it’s meeting a newly hatched baby dinosaur or climbing up the Lookout Towers play area to get a Pteranodon’s view of the park, guests of all ages will have an exhilarating journey.

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest is where the music will be bumping and the energy will be pumping in the liveliest party in Troll Kingdom. Families can meet Poppy, Branch and the rest of the DreamWorks’ Trolls gang at a glitter-filled meet and greet. Two interactive play areas will offer good Trolls-fashioned fun including Poppy’s Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom is where kids and their families can have the best day ever as they get to meet SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks in Bikini Bottom. There’ll be oceans of nautical nonsense as kids can explore Mussel Beach for some rest and Pineapple Paradise for some playful splashing around.

In addition to the park’s many play areas, Universal Kids Resort features multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause, reset, and connect. These carefully crafted spaces invite guests to explore through touch, sound, and color in calming, nature-inspired settings — creating moments of balance within a day full of play.

After their day at the park, families can relax just steps away at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. The colorfully themed on-site 300-room hotel designed with families in mind will offer a place to stay and relax just steps away from the park. The vibrant site will also serve as the entrance to Universal Kids Resort.

The Universal Kids Resort, specifically designed and developed for families with young children, will open in 2026 in Frisco, Texas.

What They’re Saying:

Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative: “Universal Kids Resort embodies the spirit of igniting thrill that drives everything we create — designed to bring our youngest guests and families together through play, creativity, and beloved characters and stories," said. It’s a destination made for kids and, as a regional theme park, brings Universal’s signature storytelling to families close to home."

"We envisioned this park through the unbridled creativity of kids where infinite imagination, curiosity and free-spirited play were core to our design philosophies. It produced a park that's pure joy and an absolute celebration of what it is to be a kid… With all the interactive play areas at Universal Kids Resort where kids can explore, discover and create, we're really excited about this being a place for kids to play their way. We're even going to support play with team members who will help kids dream up imaginary worlds with sidewalk chalk or spray themselves silly with water blasters. From blowing bubbles to belly laughs, there will be fun for kids of all ages and interests."

Initial Thoughts:

There is a heavy push for children and families with this destination, but it will surely have enough big draws to garner attention from Theme Park enthusiasts to make a trip.

While full details about the attractions aren’t available just yet, the art indicates several (albeit family-friendly) roller coasters that will have some folks venturing just to get their ride credits.

Other aspects, like the hatching of a baby velociraptor and meet & greet moments in the Jurassic World area are lifted from Universal’s other parks, and some of the released art had to have a double take to make sure it wasn’t an exact copy or re-release of say, Dreamworks Land at Universal Orlando.

That said, this park has more of a feel of a regional experience that itself could be replicated in other parts of the country or world with ease.

What I’m most curious about are all these show buildings on the map. Will there be family friendly dark rides? We’ll have to find out more in the future.

This Elder Millennial wishes (in a purely selfish way) that we jumped on this regional kids park idea back in the 90s when the Nickelodeon and Universal partnership was at its greatest. But alas, it was the Paramount Parks for this guy.