First Look Inside Roadhouse-Themed Tribute Store for Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval
This year's Tribute Store is hosting its first previews today before Mardi Gras officially kicks off on Saturday, February 7.
With Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval set to kick off this weekend, Universal Orlando Resort has shared a sneak peek of their latest Tribute Store.
What's Happening:
- Cue the confetti, as Universal Orlando has shared a first look inside this year's Universal Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.
- As is always the case with Universal's Tribute Stores, this is a highly-detailed and well-themed experience, taking you inside Tonton's Roadhouse.
- Located in the Hollywood section of the park, the Tribute Store takes you into various rooms themed to the spirit of Mardi Gras and voodoo.
- Take your seasonal celebration to the next level with exclusive apparel, accessories and more, available at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store.
- Annual Passholders have exclusive early access to the Tribute Store today, February 5, from 11:00 a.m. until park close.
- Check out the sneak peek at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store below:
Let the Good Times Roll at Universal Mardi Gras:
- From February 7th to April 4th, Universal Orlando will let the good times roll with the return of Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
- This year’s celebration will feature a spectacular parade that pays homage to The Big Easy, a selection of more than 40 mouth-watering internationally-inspired menu items, and live concerts (on select nights) by some of the biggest names in music – including Bebe Rexha, Zedd and The All-American Rejects.
- The electrifying energy of New Orleans makes its way to the streets of Universal Studios Florida during this year’s Mardi Gras parade, featuring a collection of twelve beautifully hand-crafted floats designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of New Orleans – from its food, music and beads to the bayou.
- Be sure to check out our detailed guide for more information on this year's event.
