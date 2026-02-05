First Look Inside Roadhouse-Themed Tribute Store for Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

With Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval set to kick off this weekend, Universal Orlando Resort has shared a sneak peek of their latest Tribute Store.

What's Happening:

Cue the confetti, as Universal Orlando has shared a first look inside this year's Universal Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.

As is always the case with Universal's Tribute Stores, this is a highly-detailed and well-themed experience, taking you inside Tonton's Roadhouse.

Located in the Hollywood section of the park, the Tribute Store takes you into various rooms themed to the spirit of Mardi Gras and voodoo.

Take your seasonal celebration to the next level with exclusive apparel, accessories and more, available at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store.

Annual Passholders have exclusive early access to the Tribute Store today, February 5, from 11:00 a.m. until park close.

Check out the sneak peek at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store below: