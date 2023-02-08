Photos / Video: Tour the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando invited us out today to check out all of the festivities for the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event. A big part of Universal’s seasonal events is always a brand-new Tribute Store, which is now located in an all-new location.

Previously located in the New York section of the park, the Tribute Store is now located in Hollywood, in the former homes of the Williams of Hollywood Prop Store, The Darkroom and the old UOAP Lounge.

Video Tour: Mardi Gras Tribute Store (2023)

The first room, the former UOAP Lounge, is themed as the Ambassador Ballroom, with a giant bandstand centerpiece.

The colors of the interior balcony change from a subtle green to a bright blue.

The first of two create-your-own mold machines features “The Parrot of Mardi Gras.”

Things get a little darker in the next room as we pass through the traditional alleyways of New Orleans on our way into a speakeasy.

As always, the amount of detail put into each iteration of the Tribute Store is absolutely incredible.

The second of the create-your-own mold machine is located in this room.

Guests can get their hands on some Mardi Gras Tribute Store collectible coins.

Let’s take a brief look at just a few items available for purchase within the Tribute Store, with available prices listed below.

$35.00

$34.00

$11.00

$25.00

The party continues over in Universal CityWalk at the Cursed Coconut Club! Check out some photos and a video from the newest iteration of the Red Coconut Club.

Universal’s Mardi Gras continues through April 16th at the Universal Orlando Resort.