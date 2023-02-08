Photos / Video: The Cursed Coconut Club Keeps the Good Times Rolling on CityWalk for Universal’s Mardi Gras

Universal’s Mardi Gras is underway at Universal Orlando Resort, which means the good times are rolling in Universal Studios Florida. However, the party keeps going on Universal CityWalk as guests can now visit the Cursed Coconut Club.

Located on the second level of Universal CityWalk, the Red Coconut Club has once again transformed for the season, this time becoming the Cursed Coconut Club.

The menu features a variety of specialty cocktails, mocktails, wine, mead, draft and canned beers.

Specialty cocktails include: Sazerac – High West Double Rye, Peychaud’s Bitters, Absinthe, Simple Syrup, a splash of water and a lemon twist. Voodoo Bijou – Fee Brothers Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup, orange zest and a black cherry garnish. Bayou Thunder – Orange Juice, Passion Fruit Syrup, BG Reynolds Grenadine, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Plantation OFTD Overproof Rum, Pusser’s Rum, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters and an orange wheel garnish. Cafe Brulot Diabolique – Angostura Bitters, Hella Smoked Chili Bitters, Monin Cinnamon Syrup, brewed coffee (chilled) and an orange zest with clove garnish. Scarlet Veve – Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Hibiscus Syrup, New Amsterdam

Guests will also find themselves immersed in voodoo theming all around the bar.

Both the first and second stories of the club are open, with full service bars available on each level.

Guests will even find a Mold-A-Rama machine where they can pick up a commemorative Mardi Gras skull collectible figure.

In the video below, take a look around the Cursed Coconut Club, followed by a look into the creation of this new themed bar:

Universal’s Mardi Gras continues through April 16th at Universal Orlando Resort.