Universal Orlando Resort Shares First Look at Mardi Gras Tribute Store

With Universal’s Mardi Gras set to kick off this weekend, Universal Orlando Resort has shared a sneak peek of their latest Tribute Store.

Guests will be welcomed aboard the P.S. Songbird and cruise into the heart of the bayou to explore all Mardi Gras has to offer at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando also shared a look at some of the merchandise

Universal Mardi Gras begins February 3rd and runs through April 7th, 2024.

Check out the sneak peek at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store below:

More on Universal’s Mardi Gras:

The exciting celebration will include delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a vibrant parade, live concerts, tons of beads and more.

And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Check out the full menu of food and beverage offerings

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.