Universal Orlando Resort Shares First Look at Mardi Gras Tribute Store

With Universal’s Mardi Gras set to kick off this weekend, Universal Orlando Resort has shared a sneak peek of their latest Tribute Store.
- Guests will be welcomed aboard the P.S. Songbird and cruise into the heart of the bayou to explore all Mardi Gras has to offer at Universal Orlando Resort.
- Universal Orlando also shared a look at some of the merchandise that will be available in the Tribute Store and around the event.
- Universal Mardi Gras begins February 3rd and runs through April 7th, 2024.
- If you’re interested in checking out Universal’s Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to book your vacation.
- Check out the sneak peek at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store below:
More on Universal’s Mardi Gras:
- The event kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.
- The exciting celebration will include delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a vibrant parade, live concerts, tons of beads and more.
- And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.
- Check out the full menu of food and beverage offerings coming to Universal’s Mari Gras.
- Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning