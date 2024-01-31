Full Menus Revealed for Universal’s Mardi Gras

Feet (and stomach) don’t fail us now! The complete menus for Universal’s Mardi Gras have been released before the festivities kick off this weekend.

Universal’s Mardi Gras will feature 4 different food and beverage booths around the park, themed to 13 different countries and of course New Orleans.

Guests will find everything from Mardi Gras staples and old favorites to tasty new offerings.

2024 Universal’s Mardi Gras Menus:

Belgium

Sweet & Savory Gouda & Onion Waffle 8.99 Warm crystalized waffle, smoked gouda, beer braised onions, black forest ham

Cookie Butter Liege Waffle 7.99 Warm crystalized waffle topped with cookie butter, whipped topping, Biscoff cookies

Hoegaarden 20 oz. Souvenir cup 15.00 Refill 11.00 20 oz. 12.00

Delirium Red 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 20 oz. 14.00



Brazil

Shrimp Moqueca 7.99 Shrimp and coconut cream stew, micro cilantro, white rice

Pão de Queijo 6.99 Brazilian cheese bread

Brigadeiros 6.49 A Brazilian classic, chocolate with condensed milk and Mardi Gras sprinkles

Mango Caipirinha Piras 51 Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao, lime juice, simple syrup, mango juice, mango purée, fresh min, lime wedge 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00



Canada

Candied Bacon & Onion Poutine 10.49 Candied bacon spiced curly fries with caramelized onion gravy, cheese curds, spiced maple bacon and parsley

Vegan Wild Mushroom Poutine 9.99 Seasoned curly fries with vegan cheddar, mushroom gravy, truffle oil

Fire Cider Fireball cinnamon whiskey, apple cider, cinnamon stick 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00

LaBlatt Blue Light 20 oz. Souvenir 15.00 Refill 11.00 20 oz. 12.00

La Fin Du Monde Draft 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 20 oz. 14.00



China

Szechuan Noodle Salad 5.99 Spicy cold noodle salad with cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro, scallions

Spicy Smashed Cucumber 5.99 Spicy marinated cucumbers with peanuts, cilantro, scallions

Potstickers 5.49 Pork potstickers served with a black vinegar and chili oil dipping sauce

Lucky Buddha Beer 10.75 12 oz. bottle

Hong Kong Boba Tea 9.00 Hong Kong style oolong milk tea over ice with coffee boba and salted cheese foam



Colombia

Colombian Burger 9.99 Grilled burger with Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple cabbage slaw, cilantro garlic sauce, potato sticks

Arepa de Choclo 8.49 Traditional sweet corn cake filled with cheese and griddled with honey butter

Oblea 6.99 Crispy wafer filled with dulce de leche, strawberries

Aguardiente Punch Cumbe Aguardiente, lime juice, simple syrup, blackberry concentrate, berry gummies 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00



France

Bananas Foster Crème Brûlée Crepe 11.99 Banana caramel, vanilla cream, fresh bananas, whipped topping, brûléed sugar

Grand Framboise Slush 15.00 A decadent mélande of Grey Goose vodka, Gabriel Boudier Créme de Framboise, raspberry purée, white chocolate syrup Add a float of Chambord for 2.00

Charles De Fére Cuvee 12.00

Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc 13.00

Feudo Maccari Grillo 12.00

Domaine du pavillon Chavannes Côte De Brouilly 17.00



Germany

Chicken Schnitzel 8.99 Fried crispy chicken thigh cutlet served with mustard and a lemon wedge

Currywurst 7.99 Crispy skin German bratwurst sliced and topped with a spicy curry ketchup

Käsespätzle 4.99 Cheese spätzle topped with crispy onions

Bavarian Pretzel with Obatzda 11.49 Warm pretzel with Bavarian beer cheese dip

Mutzen 6.99 Fried lemon-vanilla fritters dusted with powdered sugar

Beer Flight 12.50 Flight with Warsteiner Pilsner, Weihensthaner Hefe Weissbier, Ayinger Celebrator

Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Radler 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.00 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 Refill 11.00 20 oz. 12.00

Warsteiner Pilsener 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.75 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.75 Refill 11.75 20 oz. 12.75

Ayinger Celebrator 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.75 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.75 Refill 11.75 20 oz. 12.75

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.00 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00 Refill 11.00 20 oz. 12.00

Schladerer Himbeergist Brandy 13.00 1.25 oz. pour

Jägermeister 11.50 1.25 oz. pour



Italy

Roman Suppli 7.99 Mozzarella and provolone filled risotto with vodka sauce, roasted red pepper aioli

Zabaglione with Berries 5.99 Frangelico anglaise with mixed berries topped with toasted hazelnuts

Aperol Spritz Sorbet 14.00 Aperol aperitivo with blood orange sorbet

Bollini Pinot Grigio 15.00 6 oz. pour

Querceto Chianti 11.00 6 oz. pour

Bertani Valpolicella 14.00 6 oz. pour



Mexico

Chilaquiles Verdes 7.49 Tortillas topped with chile braised shredded chicken, salsa verde, cilantro onion mix with lime crema and cotija cheese

Quesabirria 8.99 Birria beef in a corn tortilla with Monterey Jack, Oaxaca cheese, served with birria broth

Churro Loops & Chocolate 7.99 Cinnamon sugar churro loops with Mexican chocolate dipping sauce

Classic Margarita el Jimador blanco tequila, lime juice, Dekuyper triple sec, agave nectar, smoked sea salt 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00

Gran Añejo Margarita Jose Cuervo Añejo tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, lime juice, agave, smoked sea salt 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00

Jose Cuervo Añejo Tequila 11.50 1.25 oz. pour

Modelo 11.00

Modelo Chelada Lime 14.50 Modelo Lime y Sol can

Modelo Chelada Pineapple 14.50 Modelo Pineapple can

Agua Frescas 5.49 Mango, Strawberry, Jamaica Hibiscus



New Orleans

Beignets 6.99 Sweet fried pastry with powdered sugar

King Cake Mini 6.49 Traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing, Mardi Gras sprinkles and a Mardi Gras baby

Crawfish Étouffée 7.49 Creamy crawfish and vegetable stew over white rice

Chicken & Andouille Jambalaya 7.49 Mixed rice with andouille, blackened chicken, peppers and tomatoes

Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy 12.49 Flash fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles and Cajun remoulade served with Cajun kettle chips

Shrimp Gumbo 7.49 Stew of trinity, shrimp, andouille and bacon over white rice

Shrimp & Crawfish Boil 14.49 Mixed bag with crawfish, shrimp, andouille, potatoes and corn on the cobb

Category 5 Punch Cruzan dark rum, Myers dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, passion fruit puree, grenadine Souvenir 17.00 Refill 13.00 12oz 13.00

Espresso Martini 14.00 Brewed coffee, JF Haden Espresso liqueur, New Amsterdam vodka, black sugar syrup

Chicory Coffee 16oz 8.00 Chicory coffee, toasted marshmallow syrup, with toasted marshmallow cold foam



Philippines

Pancit Bihon 8.49 Rice noodles, sautéed vegetable, pulled chicken, garlic, soy sauce

Crispy Lumpia 7.49 Pork filled crispy rice paper roll with dipping sauce

Pandan Cheesecake 6.99 Pandan cheesecake with whipped topping, shaved toasted coconut

Buko Juice 12.00 Coconut water, coconut milk, coconut cream, pandan extract, smoked sea salt. Served in a souvenir coconut cup

San Miguel 10.75 European-style pale lager bottled



Puerto Rico

Pastelón 8.99 A layered casserole of sweet plantain, picadillo beef topped with Edam cheese

Bacalaitos 7.99 Crispy salt cod fritters with bell peppers, cilantro and onions served with mayo ketchup

Pastelitos de Guayaba 5.99 Guava filled puff pastry with powdered sugar

Piña Colada Ron del Barrilito Santa Ana Overproof rum, lime juice, coco cream, pineapple juice, smoked sea salt 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00

Fanta Piña Colada 4.99



Spain

Ensalada de Pulpo 8.99 Traditional Spanish salad with octopus, fresh herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, paprika, sherry vinegar

Papitas Bravas 5.99 Seasoned crispy potatoes, paprika aioli

Crèma Catalana 6.49 Brûléed citrus milk custard with candied orange peels

Sangria Flight 17.00 Flight of Sangria Tinto, Sangria Blanco, Sangria Rosado

Sangria Tinto 12.00 Red sangria with Honoro Rioja, Torres 10 brandy, Ferrand dry curaçao, lemon juice, orange juice, blackberry extract, simple syrup

Sangria Rosado 12.00 Rosé sangria with Honoro Rosé, New Amsterdam gin, strawberry purée, a pinch of smoked sea salt

Sangria Blanco 12.00 White sangria with Honoro Vera Rueda, Bacardi rum, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, lemon bitters, a pinch of smoked sea salt



Thailand

Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp 8.49 Sautéed shrimp on a salad of shredded green papaya, carrots, with Thai basil, peanuts, tossed in a spicy Thai dressing

Green Curry with Chicken 6.99 Spicy green curry chicken with shiitake mushrooms, eggplant, snap peas, red bell pepper, jasmine rice

Chicken Satay 8.99 Marinated grilled chicken skewer with Thai cucumber, topped with peanut sauce

Butterfly Pea Blossom Tea New Amsterdam gin, butterfly tea matcha, passion fruit syrup, mint syrup, simple syrup, lime juice in pipette 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00 Refill 13.00 12 oz. 13.00 Mocktail 8.00



More on Universal’s Mardi Gras:

The event kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.

The exciting celebration will include delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a vibrant parade, live concerts, tons of beads and more.

And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.