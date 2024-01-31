Full Menus Revealed for Universal’s Mardi Gras

Feet (and stomach) don’t fail us now! The complete menus for Universal’s Mardi Gras have been released before the festivities kick off this weekend.

  • Universal’s Mardi Gras will feature 4 different food and beverage booths around the park, themed to 13 different countries and of course New Orleans.
  • Guests will find everything from Mardi Gras staples and old favorites to tasty new offerings.
2024 Universal’s Mardi Gras Menus:

Belgium

  • Sweet & Savory Gouda & Onion Waffle
    • 8.99
    • Warm crystalized waffle, smoked gouda, beer braised onions, black forest ham
  • Cookie Butter Liege Waffle
    • 7.99
    • Warm crystalized waffle topped with cookie butter, whipped topping, Biscoff cookies
  • Hoegaarden
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 15.00
    • Refill 11.00
    • 20 oz. 12.00
  • Delirium Red
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 20 oz. 14.00

Brazil

  • Shrimp Moqueca
    • 7.99
    • Shrimp and coconut cream stew, micro cilantro, white rice
  • Pão de Queijo
    • 6.99
    • Brazilian cheese bread
  • Brigadeiros
    • 6.49
    • A Brazilian classic, chocolate with condensed milk and Mardi Gras sprinkles
  • Mango Caipirinha
    • Piras 51 Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao, lime juice, simple syrup, mango juice, mango purée, fresh min, lime wedge
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00

Canada

  • Candied Bacon & Onion Poutine
    • 10.49
    • Candied bacon spiced curly fries with caramelized onion gravy, cheese curds, spiced maple bacon and parsley
  • Vegan Wild Mushroom Poutine
    • 9.99
    • Seasoned curly fries with vegan cheddar, mushroom gravy, truffle oil
  • Fire Cider
    • Fireball cinnamon whiskey, apple cider, cinnamon stick
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00
  • LaBlatt Blue Light
    • 20 oz. Souvenir 15.00
    • Refill 11.00
    • 20 oz. 12.00
  • La Fin Du Monde Draft
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 20 oz. 14.00

China

  • Szechuan Noodle Salad
    • 5.99
    • Spicy cold noodle salad with cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro, scallions
  • Spicy Smashed Cucumber
    • 5.99
    • Spicy marinated cucumbers with peanuts, cilantro, scallions
  • Potstickers
    • 5.49
    • Pork potstickers served with a black vinegar and chili oil dipping sauce
  • Lucky Buddha Beer
    • 10.75
    • 12 oz. bottle
  • Hong Kong Boba Tea
    • 9.00
    • Hong Kong style oolong milk tea over ice with coffee boba and salted cheese foam

Colombia

  • Colombian Burger
    • 9.99
    • Grilled burger with Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple cabbage slaw, cilantro garlic sauce, potato sticks
  • Arepa de Choclo
    • 8.49
    • Traditional sweet corn cake filled with cheese and griddled with honey butter
  • Oblea
    • 6.99
    • Crispy wafer filled with dulce de leche, strawberries
  • Aguardiente Punch
    • Cumbe Aguardiente, lime juice, simple syrup, blackberry concentrate, berry gummies
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00

France

  • Bananas Foster Crème Brûlée Crepe
    • 11.99
    • Banana caramel, vanilla cream, fresh bananas, whipped topping, brûléed sugar
  • Grand Framboise Slush
    • 15.00
    • A decadent mélande of Grey Goose vodka, Gabriel Boudier Créme de Framboise, raspberry purée, white chocolate syrup
    • Add a float of Chambord for 2.00
  • Charles De Fére Cuvee
    • 12.00
  • Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc
    • 13.00
  • Feudo Maccari Grillo
    • 12.00
  • Domaine du pavillon Chavannes Côte De Brouilly
    • 17.00

Germany

  • Chicken Schnitzel
    • 8.99
    • Fried crispy chicken thigh cutlet served with mustard and a lemon wedge
  • Currywurst
    • 7.99
    • Crispy skin German bratwurst sliced and topped with a spicy curry ketchup
  • Käsespätzle
    • 4.99
    • Cheese spätzle topped with crispy onions
  • Bavarian Pretzel with Obatzda
    • 11.49
    • Warm pretzel with Bavarian beer cheese dip
  • Mutzen
    • 6.99
    • Fried lemon-vanilla fritters dusted with powdered sugar
  • Beer Flight
    • 12.50
    • Flight with Warsteiner Pilsner, Weihensthaner Hefe Weissbier, Ayinger Celebrator
  • Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Radler
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.00
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00
    • Refill 11.00
    • 20 oz. 12.00
  • Warsteiner Pilsener
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.75
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.75
    • Refill 11.75
    • 20 oz. 12.75
  • Ayinger Celebrator
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.75
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.75
    • Refill 11.75
    • 20 oz. 12.75
  • Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Stein 16.00
    • 20 oz. Souvenir Cup 15.00
    • Refill 11.00
    • 20 oz. 12.00
  • Schladerer Himbeergist Brandy
    • 13.00
    • 1.25 oz. pour
  • Jägermeister
    • 11.50
    • 1.25 oz. pour

Italy

  • Roman Suppli
    • 7.99
    • Mozzarella and provolone filled risotto with vodka sauce, roasted red pepper aioli
  • Zabaglione with Berries
    • 5.99
    • Frangelico anglaise with mixed berries topped with toasted hazelnuts
  • Aperol Spritz Sorbet
    • 14.00
    • Aperol aperitivo with blood orange sorbet
  • Bollini Pinot Grigio
    • 15.00
    • 6 oz. pour
  • Querceto Chianti
    • 11.00
    • 6 oz. pour
  • Bertani Valpolicella
    • 14.00
    • 6 oz. pour

Mexico

  • Chilaquiles Verdes
    • 7.49
    • Tortillas topped with chile braised shredded chicken, salsa verde, cilantro onion mix with lime crema and cotija cheese
  • Quesabirria
    • 8.99
    • Birria beef in a corn tortilla with Monterey Jack, Oaxaca cheese, served with birria broth
  • Churro Loops & Chocolate
    • 7.99
    • Cinnamon sugar churro loops with Mexican chocolate dipping sauce
  • Classic Margarita
    • el Jimador blanco tequila, lime juice, Dekuyper triple sec, agave nectar, smoked sea salt
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00
  • Gran Añejo Margarita
    • Jose Cuervo Añejo tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, lime juice, agave, smoked sea salt
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00
  • Jose Cuervo Añejo Tequila
    • 11.50
    • 1.25 oz. pour
  • Modelo
    • 11.00
  • Modelo Chelada Lime
    • 14.50
    • Modelo Lime y Sol can
  • Modelo Chelada Pineapple
    • 14.50
    • Modelo Pineapple can
  • Agua Frescas
    • 5.49
    • Mango, Strawberry, Jamaica Hibiscus

New Orleans

  • Beignets
    • 6.99
    • Sweet fried pastry with powdered sugar
  • King Cake Mini
    • 6.49
    • Traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing, Mardi Gras sprinkles and a Mardi Gras baby
  • Crawfish Étouffée
    • 7.49
    • Creamy crawfish and vegetable stew over white rice
  • Chicken & Andouille Jambalaya
    • 7.49
    • Mixed rice with andouille, blackened chicken, peppers and tomatoes
  • Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy
    • 12.49
    • Flash fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles and Cajun remoulade served with Cajun kettle chips
  • Shrimp Gumbo
    • 7.49
    • Stew of trinity, shrimp, andouille and bacon over white rice
  • Shrimp & Crawfish Boil
    • 14.49
    • Mixed bag with crawfish, shrimp, andouille, potatoes and corn on the cobb
  • Category 5 Punch
    • Cruzan dark rum, Myers dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, passion fruit puree, grenadine
    • Souvenir 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12oz 13.00
  • Espresso Martini
    • 14.00
    • Brewed coffee, JF Haden Espresso liqueur, New Amsterdam vodka, black sugar syrup
  • Chicory Coffee 16oz
    • 8.00
    • Chicory coffee, toasted marshmallow syrup, with toasted marshmallow cold foam

Philippines

  • Pancit Bihon
    • 8.49
    • Rice noodles, sautéed vegetable, pulled chicken, garlic, soy sauce
  • Crispy Lumpia
    • 7.49
    • Pork filled crispy rice paper roll with dipping sauce
  • Pandan Cheesecake
    • 6.99
    • Pandan cheesecake with whipped topping, shaved toasted coconut
  • Buko Juice
    • 12.00
    • Coconut water, coconut milk, coconut cream, pandan extract, smoked sea salt. Served in a souvenir coconut cup
  • San Miguel
    • 10.75
    • European-style pale lager bottled

Puerto Rico

  • Pastelón
    • 8.99
    • A layered casserole of sweet plantain, picadillo beef topped with Edam cheese
  • Bacalaitos
    • 7.99
    • Crispy salt cod fritters with bell peppers, cilantro and onions served with mayo ketchup
  • Pastelitos de Guayaba
    • 5.99
    • Guava filled puff pastry with powdered sugar
  • Piña Colada
    • Ron del Barrilito Santa Ana Overproof rum, lime juice, coco cream, pineapple juice, smoked sea salt
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00
  • Fanta Piña Colada
    • 4.99

Spain

  • Ensalada de Pulpo
    • 8.99
    • Traditional Spanish salad with octopus, fresh herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, paprika, sherry vinegar
  • Papitas Bravas
    • 5.99
    • Seasoned crispy potatoes, paprika aioli
  • Crèma Catalana
    • 6.49
    • Brûléed citrus milk custard with candied orange peels
  • Sangria Flight
    • 17.00
    • Flight of Sangria Tinto, Sangria Blanco, Sangria Rosado
  • Sangria Tinto
    • 12.00
    • Red sangria with Honoro Rioja, Torres 10 brandy, Ferrand dry curaçao, lemon juice, orange juice, blackberry extract, simple syrup
  • Sangria Rosado
    • 12.00
    • Rosé sangria with Honoro Rosé, New Amsterdam gin, strawberry purée, a pinch of smoked sea salt
  • Sangria Blanco
    • 12.00
    • White sangria with Honoro Vera Rueda, Bacardi rum, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, lemon bitters, a pinch of smoked sea salt

Thailand

  • Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp
    • 8.49
    • Sautéed shrimp on a salad of shredded green papaya, carrots, with Thai basil, peanuts, tossed in a spicy Thai dressing
  • Green Curry with Chicken
    • 6.99
    • Spicy green curry chicken with shiitake mushrooms, eggplant, snap peas, red bell pepper, jasmine rice
  • Chicken Satay
    • 8.99
    • Marinated grilled chicken skewer with Thai cucumber, topped with peanut sauce
  • Butterfly Pea Blossom Tea
    • New Amsterdam gin, butterfly tea matcha, passion fruit syrup, mint syrup, simple syrup, lime juice in pipette
    • 20 oz. Souvenir cup 17.00
    • Refill 13.00
    • 12 oz. 13.00
    • Mocktail 8.00

  • The event kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.
  • The exciting celebration will include delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a vibrant parade, live concerts, tons of beads and more.
  • And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.
  • Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.
