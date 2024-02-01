Mardi Gras Tribute Store Opening Tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida with All-New Merchandise

This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida is set to officially debut tomorrow, and Universal Orlando has shared a preview of some of the merchandise you’ll be able to purchase there.
What’s Happening:
- From February 3rd through April 7th, Universal Orlando Resort is inviting guests to “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
- This year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and – on select nights – live concerts by top names in music like DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi and more.
- Beginning tomorrow, February 2nd, guests can visit Mardi Gras Tribute Store located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, for a themed shopping experience featuring all-new Mardi Gras-themed merchandise collections and themed treats.
- Universal Orlando team members will be able to preview the new Tribute Store today, February 1st.
- Guests can also prepare for their visit and celebrate at home with select items available on shop.universalorlando.com, available now.
- Below is an assortment of items that will be available to purchase during this year’s Mardi Gras event.
Gator Plush – $25
Gator Popcorn Bucket – $29.99
Music Fest Button Set – $10
Music Fest Green Dyed Tee – $40
Music Fest Crewneck Fleece – $60
Baron Bucket Hat – $30
Baron Spirit Jersey – $75
Baron Tie Dye Shirt – $37
Universal Orlando also shared a few other images, including an Annual Passholder exclusive shirt, a clear backpack, and a couple other apparel items.
Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.
