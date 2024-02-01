Mardi Gras Tribute Store Opening Tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida with All-New Merchandise

This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida is set to officially debut tomorrow, and Universal Orlando has shared a preview of some of the merchandise you’ll be able to purchase there.

What’s Happening:

From February 3rd through April 7th, Universal Orlando Resort is inviting guests to “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

This year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and – on select nights – live concerts by top names in music like DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi and more.

Beginning tomorrow, February 2nd, guests can visit Mardi Gras Tribute Store located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, for a themed shopping experience featuring all-new Mardi Gras-themed merchandise collections and themed treats.

Universal Orlando team members will be able to preview the new Tribute Store today, February 1st.

Guests can also prepare for their visit and celebrate at home with select items available on shop.universalorlando.com

Below is an assortment of items that will be available to purchase during this year’s Mardi Gras event.

Gator Plush – $25

Gator Popcorn Bucket – $29.99

Music Fest Button Set – $10

Music Fest Green Dyed Tee – $40

Music Fest Crewneck Fleece – $60

Baron Bucket Hat – $30

Baron Spirit Jersey – $75

Baron Tie Dye Shirt – $37

Universal Orlando also shared a few other images, including an Annual Passholder exclusive shirt, a clear backpack, and a couple other apparel items.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.