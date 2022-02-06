Photos: Universal’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store Celebrates Over 25 Years of History

Universal Studios Florida holds a celebratory tribute store, pretty much every season for the last few years, and their current highly-themed retail location in the New York section of the park is all decked out and ready for this year’s Mardi Gras festivities.

Guests can take home a piece of Florida’s Biggest Party at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, returning this year with an all-new theme, Float Factory Warehouse. Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float.

Universal’s Mardi Gras started over the weekend, and includes the return of star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world. The dynamic event is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Much of the Tribute Store also celebrates the over 25 years of history of the event at the park, and even showcases images of the former Kongfrontation attraction with the namesick ape dressed for the occasion.

Mardi Gras merchandise isn’t only available in this location either, it can be found throughout the park, and you can take a look at most of the collection in our post here.

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store isn’t the only tribute store installed at the park right now. While the popular Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride is closed for an extended refurbishment, Sahara Traders, the neighboring gift shop, has been turned into a temporary tribute store location celebrating the classic Universal Monsters.