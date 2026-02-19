5 Super Years: Universal Studios Japan Announces Special Food and Beverage Offerings for the Anniversary of Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Japan is celebrating 5 years of Super Nintendo World with new food and beverage items arriving soon!

What’s Happening:

Back on March 18th, 2021, for the first time ever, fans from around the world were invited to step into the Mushroom Kingdom at Universal Studios Japan.

The first Super Nintendo World was the first time that the Mario franchise was brought to life in a theme park, and has delighted fans with its gaming-inspired experiences ever since.

In celebration of 5 years of Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Japan is launching an exciting lineup of limited-time food and beverage options.

Of course, the park is also offering plenty of other 5th anniversary decor and offerings you also won’t wanna miss!

For those who enjoy popcorn, a new anniversary Superstar Popcorn Bucket will launch on March 18th, and will be available at Pit Stop Popcorn and other popcorn locations throughout the park.

Toad Cafe will also introduce two new menu items for guests to enjoy, which will also debut on March 18th!

Super Nintendo World Anniversary Cake (for 4 people)

No details surrounding what kind of cake will be used are shared, but it will be decorated in sprinkles, colorful stars, and is promised to be bold in taste and size. This item will incredibly limited each day.

Superstar Anniversary Plate ~Mushroom Lasagna & Fried Chicken~

Enjoy a delicious plate of both fried chicken and mushroom lasagna, served with an adorable Superstar Bread.

A new snack and specialty beverages will also be available at Mario Cafe & Store!

Invincible! Superstar Pancake Sandwich - Mango

Superstar shaped pancake filled with mangos and cream.

Power Up! Mario’s Strawberry Soda

Promised to give you a boost of energy, enjoy a strawberry soda with jelly.

Power Up! Lugi’s Muscat Soda

Promised to give you a boost of energy, enjoy a grape soda with jelly.

Power Up! Princess Peach’s Peach Soda

Promised to give you a boost of energy, enjoy a peach soda with jelly.

Super Nintendo World will be decked out for the anniversary with an exciting special cake in Superstar Plaza, Yoshi meet and greets, and more!

