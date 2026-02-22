Photos: Construction is Moving Fast and Furiously on Universal Orlando's New Hollywood Drift Coaster

Construction is well underway on the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2027.

Last month, Universal Orlando Resort officially announced their next big thrill, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift – a high-octane outdoor roller coaster set to open in 2027. Yesterday, we had a chance to stop by Universal Studios Florida to check out the ongoing construction.

Construction walls at the back of the New York section of the park, which have been up since the closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit – now features Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift artwork.

The hole in the firehouse facade that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit used to burst through remains open.

To the left of the New York Public Library facade and Stage 33, a massive new show building for the attraction is being constructed.

Between the firehouse and Stage 33, a small structure is also rising.

The Metropolis Tribune signage has been removed from this facade, next to the firehouse.

From CityWalk, you can look across at the former site of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to see plenty of footers in the ground, preparing for vertical construction.

When it opens in 2027, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will give riders the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.

More Universal Orlando News:

Universal Orlando is offering a new weeklong ticket, which has launched at a special discount.

Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his Category 10 restaurant to Universal CityWalk.

Let the good times roll! Universal Mardi Gras has returned to Universal Studios Florida with nightly parades, concerts, merchandise, food and more.

Volcano Bay is jumping on an industry trend by going completely cashless – a change that will happen later this month.